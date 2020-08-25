NEW ULM– Martin Luther College is suspending all athletic contests for the fall sports season following a vote by the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) Council of Presidents/Chancellors this weekend.
The decision suspends fall competition for the golf and cross country teams and closes the window for fall competition for the volleyball and soccer teams.
The UMAC previously voted to postpone the volleyball, football and soccer seasons until the spring, but the Knights were hopeful to compete in an abbreviated schedule in volleyball and soccer this fall.
The Council of Presidents/Chancellors supported a recommendation from the UMAC Council of Athletic Directors late last week. The Athletic Directors voted to suspend the fall season following new changes by the NCAA Board of Governors in their requirements for competition, as well as a recommendation from the NCAA Division III Administrative Council for no competition this fall.
While competition has been suspended, practices are still allowed for fall sports. All eight MLC fall sports (football, volleyball, soccer, cross country and golf) will hold practices and strength and conditioning opportunities, while non-traditional sports seasons for baseball and softball will also be provided this fall.
The UMAC and its leadership councils continue to pursue the potential for spring seasons and championship events for all suspended fall sports. Announcements on those decisions will come at a later time.