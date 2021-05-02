The St. Peter boys played in the 10-team Cardinal Invite on Saturday at Interlaken Golf Club in Fairmont and finished in third place.
"The heat and winds were a bit of a problem for all the golfers today and scores were a little higher than expected," St. Peter coach Neil Doose said.
Team scores showed: BEA 312, Minnewaska Area 326, St. Peter 331, Fairmont 337, Marshall 354, JCC 355, Windom Area 375, Worthington 383, North Union 395 and Pipestone Area 403.
Leading the way for St. Peter was Kendall Nicolai who was also runner-up medalist with a 36-41 (77). He carded a team leading 3 birdies to go along with 8 pars. He also led the team with 9 GIR and hit 1 fairway.
Kaiden Brovold was 2nd with a 41-42 (83). He also had 8 pars to go along with 7 GIR and 2 fairways. He finished 9th out of 58 golfers.
Marshall Nicolai was next with a steady 42-42 (84). He tallied 1 birdie and 6 pars in his round. He also had 5 GIR, 4 fairways and 31 putts. He finished in a tie for 12th place overall.
Fourth team scorer for the Saints was freshman Blake Magelee with a 46-41 (87). Finishing in 19th place overall, he had 8 pars, 7 GIR and hit 4 fairways.
Anthony Nicolai's 42-46 (88) was good enough for 23rd place. He led the team with only 28 putts as well as 2 birdies, 4 pars, 5 fairways and 4 GIR.
Senior Logan Moe finished in 28th place with a 46-44 (90). He carded 4 pars and 4 GIR, and led the team in hitting 8 fairways.
"The heat took its toll on the Saints," Doose said. "We simply are continuing to struggle hitting fairways off the tees and that hurts our ability to score lower. We practiced our punch shots for 20 minutes on Friday and that practice paid huge dividends as I saw many boys hit fantastic punch outs from the trees. We also worked on some bump and run shots and that also helped the team today. This team is really working hard to get better and I am confident we will be at our best in June.
St. Peter's next meet is the 2nd conference meet of the year Monday in New Ulm. "We need to play well to climb up in the Big South East standings," Doose said. "We also play in the big AAA Northfield Invite on Thursday.
INdicluding tournaments and dual meets, the Saints are 25-6 and 15-4 conference.