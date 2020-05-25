With the COVID-19 pandemic virus spreading around, disc golf, also known as Frisbee golf, offers another option for all ages to get outside, get back to nature, get some fresh air, exercise and meet people — at a distance.
Drake Martinez, 21, and his girlfriend Tara George played a round Saturday, May 16 at St. Peter Disc Golf Course in the city of St. Peter Riverside Park South Extension.
"It gets us out of the house definitely," said Martinez, who has been playing disc golf since age 13. "Instead of being cooped up inside, we can actually come out here and talk to people. It's not just playing disc golf. It just gets you out into nature and have fun and try to beat her [George] sometimes."
"It's stress relieving, too," said George, who has been playing the sport for two years. "It's also healthy competition. It's very technical. I like it."
Social distancing
Disc golf allows players to spread out on the course.
"The only thing else you're touching is your disc," Martinez said.
More people pick up discs and head to a local course every year in the sport that started over 40 years ago. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sport is still thriving. One of the reasons for the growth is because it still allows social distancing.
Disc golf also is a sport that’s easier to pick up without a steep learning curve. Since it that can be played alone or small groups, courses are still open in the area.
Martinez and George enjoy a number of other outdoor activities including biking and fishing. George plays softball for Bethany Lutheran College, and Martinez, who attends Minnesota State University, Mankato played sports in high school. They are from California.
Martinez and George usually play the 18-hole Land of Memories Park which has a league and tournaments.
"It's a little bit more maintained than this one," Martinez said while playing his first time at St. Peter. "And it's more open. There's not a much trees. Being our first time here, so far it's just not as well maintained wise. A little bit more mowing and it's kind of weedy, so whenever we throw our disc we could lose them."
George agrees that "it needs to be a little bit more maintained. The first hole is kind of lumpy and a little shaky. Otherwise it isn't bad. This second one is alright."
TJ Storlein, 28, is in his second year playing disc golf, said the sport is absolutely a chance to practice social distancing.
"You can go outside and do something after being cooped up all day," Storlien said. "It's very easy to social distance when there's all this space out here. The average hole is between 200 and 300 feet. Amateurs like me can throw it 300 to 400 feet. Professionals throw it 600 feet. It works the same as golf. There's par 3s, 4s and 5s and scored the same way."
Storlien also plays at Land of Memories as well as courses in the Twin Cities area.
Keeping active
"It keeps me active," Storlien said. "You get a good walk, and over 18 holes it's like playing round of golf, a couple of miles of walking. It's a little more condensed. It's feet instead of yards and a little more open. You can't throw a disc as far as you can hit a golf ball.
"It helps me focus. It's a skill builder. You've got to practice and pay attention to what you're doing. And the community is the biggest part. The people that play this sport are very welcoming, warm and inviting. You can go out, and there will be a group of 10 people ahead of you, and they all will wait for you, you can sit and chat with them."
Storlien, who grew up playing baseball and other sports, has a group of about 10 people in which he plays disc golf. The other half of his group was playing in New Ulm.
In his second time playing the St. Peter Disc Golf Course, Storlien said, "I like the layout. It looks like they're doing some construction. I like the new tee pads (wood framed with concrete blocks). A coupe of them are still the older solid concrete pads, which I don't mind. The baskets are a little older. They're kind of beat up and falling apart. There are some downed trees. It looked like beavers had done it."
St. Peter is more woodsy than most courses.
"I like it this way," Storlien said. "The one in Mankato is a big field and very easy. This one provides a challenge. It's very technical. It has you build skills on things you wouldn't normally get to do on a course. The way that the course is shaped, you have to throw certain discs a certain way to get them to curve around the shape of the fairway. And the way the woods stick out in certain areas, you need a certain shot just to get back to the fairway. That adds a big of a challenge, which is fun."
Disc golf is played like golf with a tee. Like golf clubs, there are multiple discs including a distance driver, a mid range iron and a putter. All different shapes, long, mid and short. The discs can be thrown in different ways to make them curve in different directions.
Other area courses
There are 11 other disc golf courses listed in dgcoursereview.com within 25 miles: 9-hole St. Peter High School, 9-hole Nicollet, 18-hole Land of Memories Campground at 100 Amos Owen Ln., 9-hole MSU-Mankato at 798 Ellis Ave., 9-hole Mayo Park in Le Sueur, 9-hole Gaylord, three 9-holers in New Ulm (South Park, Nehl's Parl. Luther Hollow), 9-hole Winthrop City Park and 6-hole Court Square Park in Belle Plaine,
Established in 2004, the St. Peter Riverside course has its own dedicated parking lot. The course is on far south side of St. Peter. Take Hwy 169 and head South (East) Hwy 22, then two blocks to a left into the parking lot.
The course is mostly flat, 6139 feet, par 54 and has a variety of play. The front 9 has tight fairways in mature trees. The back opens up a bit more.
It is in the flood plain of the Minnesota River and has been flooded multiple times, including this spring, which has created some dirt and sand fairways instead of grass.
It can be played year round, including the winter when snow is on the ground. But it plays best in the spring and fall when tree branches aren't full, the rough is a bit easier and the bugs aren't as bad in mid June-mid August.
Established in 2016, the course at the high school is very long, wide open with a few trees and a handful of water hazards. It plays around athletic fields north of the high school. It's vailable for public play when school is not in session.
Established in 2002, the Le Sueur course is along Forest Prairie Road, exit at Le Sueur, Hwy 112 off of Hwy 169 going east. Take first left. Park is first left after a quarter mile. It is a nicely groomed, flat, grassy park with scattered mature trees, no marked tees and 2,140 feet long.
Established 2019, the Nicollet School course is at 1 Pine St. At 2,587 feet, it goes along around three softball and baseball fields at the K-12 school. Baskets are pulled each winter. It's only available to the general public when classes are not in session and when there are no scheduled events on the ball fields.