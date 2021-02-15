After several weather and COVID-related delays, the St. Peter Saints girls tennis team finally held the 2020 season banquet Friday at St. Peter High School The banquet was a modified, informal version of the typical one held in the fall at Gustavus Adolphus College with only players and coaches in attendance.
Letter winners: Seniors: Emily Salfer, Lizzy Orth, Jayna Matejcek, Allie Pettis; Juniors: Josie Wiebusch, Molly Voeltz; Sophomores: Amelia Hildebrandt, Macy Weller, Raina Roemhildt; Freshmen: Maddie Kamm and Rhyan Holmgren; Eighth Grade: Annika Southworth.
Most Valuable Players: Salfer and Orth, Captains and No. 1 Doubles
Most Improved: Southworth, No. 2 Singles
Big South All-Conference Team: Salfer and Orth; Matejcek and Wiebusch (No. 2 Doubles) and Hildebrandt (No. 1 Singles). Southworth received Honorable Mention.
Academic All-State Seniors (3.8 GPA or higher): Matejcek, Orth, and Salfer.
2021 Captains: Wiebusch and Voeltz.
Coach Aaron Rothenberger said highlights from the past season for the varsity team included, “The ability to play most of the regular season and a team section tournament. Girls finished with a 10-3 record which was an improvement from last season, I believe we were 8-10 last season. We also were second in the East Division behind Blue Earth in the Big South Conference.” He also pointed out that, “JV girls won more matches than their opponents in our head to head matches in every match but one this year. The one match they didn't they tied with Fairmont JV.”
The Saints lose three top doubles players next season due to graduation. “The loss of Emily, Lizzy and Jayna will impact our doubles because of the sheer volume of individual wins this past season (36 total individual wins last season),” Rothenberger explained. “However, we have some talent in our JV lineup and with some possible juggling of players, we could put together some very competitive doubles teams from top to bottom.”
For the 2021 season, he said, “I am hoping with our singles lineup to see consistency at the bottom of our lineup and more mental determination at the top of our singles lineup. We will be very experienced in singles next year with so many young players returning to our lineup. They will need to get our team over the hump when we play against difficult teams. We will hopefully figure out some doubles combinations this summer with our off-season program before our fall season starts in mid-August.”
Thinking about the fall season, Rothenberger stated, “I am looking forward to working with all returning players from this past season and hopefully many new players that will come out in the fall of 2021. These young ladies are great to work with and have comradery with each other.”
For the past two years, the girls team has played in the AA sections. Rothenberger notes they will not know until spring if they will continue in that class or move back to A: “With a large number in the freshman and sophomore classes, it is hard to say if we are small enough to drop back down to A. There is also a possibility of girls tennis forming a third class that would put 64 teams in each class, instead of 128 teams in AA.”
In reflecting on the season, Rothenberger expressed gratitude to the coaches and parents: “Thanks to my assistant coaches Bob Messerli and Bridget Mathiowetz for their hard work and contributions to the program. Thanks to all of the parents for their understanding and support of our tennis program, even with the challenges and restrictions due to Covid-19.”