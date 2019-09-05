After Cleveland won sets two and three, it looked like the Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey volleyball team was ready to fold over, but the senior dominated Wolverines showed their age, staged a comeback and beat the Clippers in five sets.
The match was played in Comfrey.
“I knew they would be tough, said Clipper Head coach Bree Meyer. “They won their first two matches.”
Game one swung back and forth with the Wolverines tying the Clippers at the 23 mark on an ace serve that rolled over the net.
The Clippers errored after the next serve, but McKenna Robb’s kill, one of 40 she would have for the night, pulled the Clippers within a point. The game ended 25-23 after a Wolverine attack.
With three Robb kills, the Clippers took a 6-1 lead in game 2 and never looked back for a 25-16 triumph. The game ended when Robb’s tip near the left line bounced off the foot of a MLA defender.
The Clippers showed similar domination in game three. Again they never trailed and won 26-16 after an Emma Sweere ace serve.
The Clippers took a 4-0 lead in set four, and it looked like they were on their way to a 2-0 start to the season, but down 6-2, the Wolverines went on a spurt that set the tone for the rest of the match.
Besides one ace block, the rest of the 9-point run was due to Clipper errors, and the Wolverines led 11-6 before Robb interrupted the rally with an ace tip.
Meyer said MLA’s crowd contributed to the rally. Although silent after game one, it and the players seemed to feed off each other in game four. At the same time, it seemed like the Clippers started to wear out, she said.
“Maybe we were tired.”
With three Robb kills and a Grayce Kortuem ace tip, the Clippers pulled ahead 14-13. The teams traded a bad serve, and the Wolverines tied the game at 15 when the Clippers let a return drop to the floor. The Wolverines went ahead on the next play on a Clipper attack out of bounds and won 25-21 when the Clippers were flagged for four hits.
MLA took the rubber match over at the 6-6 mark when they won seven of the next eight points. The first two were awarded when the Clippers contacted the net. The set ended 15-11 when a Clipper block caromed over the boundary line.
Robb also had 30 digs and was 21/22 in serving with four aces. Taylin Gosch had 45 set assists. Kortuem had 10 blocks. Lexi Hollerich had 23 digs, Emily Kern had 23 digs and seven kills. Sweere had 13 digs while Mazie Anderson had eight digs.
The Clippers travel to St. Clair on Thursday for their season’s first Valley Conference game. The Cyclones were one of two losses the Clippers suffered in the Valley last season.