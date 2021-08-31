The St. Peter Saints boys soccer team struggled on the road Tuesday night, falling 7-1 to the Worthington Trojans.
"Worthington is a great team," Saints head coach Tanner Nadeau said. "This was another game where we didn’t start off with enough energy and when you are playing against a team like that, they’re going to eat you up, which is what they did."
Diego Hettig scored the lone goal for St. Peter, the first of his varsity career. The goal was assisted by Marty Anderson.
The loss drops the Saints record to 1-2 on the season.
St. Peter returns to action Tuesday, Sep. 7, with a home matchup against Mankato Loyola. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:45 p.m., at Floyd B Johnson Memorial Field/Track.