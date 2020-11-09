In their second close battle this season, St. Peter volleyball team again rallied to edge host Waseca 3-2 on Monday. The Saints also beat the Bluejays 3-2 on Oct. 22 at St. Peter.
Falling behind 2-0 (14-25, 25-27), the Saints rallied to win the last three sets 25-10, 25-19, 15-2.
Kylee Horner led the St. Peter attack with 20 kills. She also had two blocks and one dig.
Grace Remmert nearly had a triple-double with team highs of 24 set assists, 12 digs and nine kills. She also served a team-high three aces.
Lilly Ruffin had seven kills, four blocks and three digs.
Dani Johnson also had a team-high five blocks, plus three ace serves, three kills and four digs.
McKenna VanZee collected eight digs, four set assists, one kill and one ace serve in serving 100 percent.
Lauren Niemeyer notched two digs, one kill and one block and served 100 percent.
Lizzy Quist had five kills, five digs, one set assist and served 100 percent.
Alyssa Hrdlicka picked up two digs and an ace serve.
Abby Haggenmiller collected 12 set assists, one dig and one ace serve in serving 100 percent.
St. Peter improved to 7-1 overall and 6-1 in the Big South Conference East Division, while Waseca dropped to (3-6 overall and 3-4 in the Big South.
St. Peter journeys to Fairmont (0-4) at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The Saints beat the Cardinals 3-1 on Oct. 29.
St. Peter 3, BEA 0
St. Peter volleyball team won its fifth straight match with a 3-0 victory over Blue Earth Area on Thursday at Blue Earth.
Set scores showed: 25-20, 25-19, 25-18.
Setter Abby Haggenmiller led the Saints with 11 sets assists, and she picked up two digs.
Alyssa Hrdlicka led St. Peter with eight service points. and she had two digs.
Tori Zachman had seven service points with two ace serves.
Dani Johnson collected one kill and two blocks.
Katie Peterson whacked one kill.
Kylee Horner paced the Saints with eight kills, plus she had one block and one dig.
Lauren Niemeyer notched four kills and two blocks.
Lilly Ruffin had seven kills, two blocks and one dig.
MacKenzie Pettis had two kills and one block.
Mallory Hartfiel collected nine set assists, three digs and one ace serve.
McKenna VanZee had four digs, three set assists and one ace serve.
Brooke Rehnelt had one kill and one block.
It is the second time this season the Saints have swept the Bucs 3-0.
BEA dropped to 1-5.