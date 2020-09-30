Carter Doose hole in 1

Carter Doose from St. Peter got his first hole-in-1 at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha. He used a 5 iron into the wind on the 198-yard, 5th hole. This was during a team qualifying round on Thursday, Sept. 24.

