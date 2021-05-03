The St. Peter girls placed second in an 18-hole Big South Conference Divisional golf meet on Monday at Jackson Golf Club.
St. Peter took 2nd place with 398, finishing 4 strokes behind Fairmont who took first place with a team score of 394.
Team scores showed: 1. Fairmont 394, 2. St. Peter 398, 3. JCC 435, 4. New Ulm 450, 5. Waseca 451 and 6. Blue Earth Area 456.
Medalist for the meet was Megan Nelson from Waseca with an 87. Anika Haugen of FMT was runner up with an 89.
Individual scorers for the Saints were Adrianna Bixby with a 93, Audra Bixby with 96, Mia Hansen with a 97 followed by Emily Salfer with 112.
"The wind was brutal today and the greens were extremely fast which led to higher scores than normal," St. Peter coach Pat Klubben said. "This was not our best outing, but it is a good time to refocus on some things and now we have a few days of practice to do that."
St. Peter's next varsity action will be a week from Thursday at Redwood Valley.