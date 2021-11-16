The 2021 fall athletic season has represented a return to some sense of normalcy in the world of sports, and Gustavus Adolphus College saw many of their teams compete at the highest level. The student athletes competing at the NCAA Division III for the Gusties have received numerous postseason awards and deserve to be recognized.
Football
The Gusties posted their best season as a team since 1998 with an 8-2 overall record to go along with a 6-2 record in the MIAC to finish third in the conference. The season came to a close Saturday, Nov. 13, when the Gusties played a dominant game to beat Concordia 39-7 in the MIAC third-place game.
While postseason awards for football have not been announced, junior kicker Andrew Abegglen was named MIAC Special Teams Player of the Week five times, senior wide receiver Dalton Thelen was named MIAC Special Teams Player of the Week once and sophomore running back Rohee Konde was named MIAC Offensive Player of the Week once during the season.
Volleyball
The Gustavus Adolphus volleyball team put together an impressive 27-6 season which culminated in a 3-1 loss to UW-Eau Claire in the NCAA Regional Semifinal match. The Gusties made the tournament after defeating Bethel University 3-1 in the MIAC Championship match.
Kate Holton, a senior out of Rochester, earned American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American third team honors while Hailey Embacher, a senior from Mankato, was named All-American honorable mention.
Holton was named MIAC Player of the Year and concluded her career as Gustavus' all-time leader in career kills with 1,711 while also finishing fifth all-time in digs with 1,289.
Embacher was named MIAC Defensive Player of the year and she finished her career fourth in Gustavus history with 1,444 digs.
Women's Soccer
Gustavus finished the 2021 season with an 11-9-0 record including a 7-4-0 record in conference play to finish fourth in the MIAC. The Gusties season came to a close with a 5-0 loss to eventual MIAC champion, St. Catherine, in the conference semi-final match.
A quartet of Gusties earned MIAC honors with seniors Katie Ashpole of Chaska and Page Cocchiarella of Owatonna named to the all-conference team while junior Rachel Rehnelt of Albert Lea and senior Megan King of Savage earned all-conference honorable mention honors.
Men's Soccer
The Gustavus men's soccer team recorded a 14-5-0 overall to go along with a conference record of 8-2-0, ending the regular season as the second-place team in the MIAC. The team's season came to an end in an upset 2-1 loss in the MIAC quarterfinal to St. John's.
Six members of the team earned conference honors with sophomore Jared Hecht of Apple Valley being named MIAC Defensive Player of the Year as well as Matthew Gibbons of Minneapolis and sophomore Otis Anderson of Minneapolis earning spots on the all-conference team.
Three Gusties earned all-conference honorable mention, senior Trace Dobson of Sioux Falls, S.D., freshman Owen Johnson of Apple Valley and freshman Sam Just of Lakeville.
Women's Cross Country
The Gusties finished the 2021 season with a ninth place finish in the region championship. Sophomore Evelyn Villalobos of Crystal all-region honors by taking 32nd place in in championship meet with a time of 22:59.38.
Men's Cross Country
The Gustavus men's cross country team placed eighth in the region championship. The Gusties had three all-region performers with three all region performers with senior Andrew Stumbo (25:01.81) of Boone, Iowa, junior Henry Hinchcliffe (25:07.79) of Austin and senior Garet Grant (25:17.92) finishing 18th, 29th and 35th respectively.