St. Peter Girls Soccer
COACHES
Head coach: Bre Steele, fourth year
Assistant coach: Jen Koehler, ninth year
JV coach: Kari Malz, third year
KEY PLAYERS
Amelia Carlson - Senior Midfield
"Amelia is a key player on our team," Steele said. "She is quick, she works hard, expects a lot out of her teammates, and wants her team to succeed. She communicates well with her teammates and has great endurance. She is a leader on and off the field, the younger players definitely look up to her."
Emma Jones - Junior Forward
"Emma works had and challenges the opposing team's defenders," Steele said. "She isn't afraid to sprint after 50/50 balls. She is quick and works hard to win the ball."
Ella Gilbertson - Junior Midfield
"Ella is a vocal player who works hard on the outside," Steele said. "Whenever she is on the field, she is giving it her all. She works hard and she never gives up. If the ball is taken away from her, she works hard to win it back."
Maddie More - Junior Midfield
"She has great foot skills that allow her to get around her opponents," Steele said. "She is patient with the ball and works hard to win the ball back if it is taken away from her. She can run forever and doesn't seem to ever quit. Maddie and Amelia work so well with one another in the middle, I believe they will give other teams a hard time in the middle."
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Vanessa Krueger
Liz Mitchell
AJ Brock
Adrianna Bixby
Natalie Peterson
MOVED ON
Kiki Krueger
Sophia Lee
Katie Dirks
Xe'Anna Willeart
2019 SEASON OUTLOOK
"Our record last year was 11-5-2 overall and 9-1-2 in the Big South conference," Steele said. "We earned first place in the conference. We lost in the section tournament to Mankato West. Our goal for this season is to win the Big South conference title again and make it further in sections this year. This team has set some achievable goals and I believe those goals will motivate our players to compete."
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
"I am looking forward to this season. This is a great group of girls. We laugh, we work hard, and these players come to every practice wanting to improve and get better. They take our coaching points and they put it directly into play. We have a lot of key players that bring many skills and talents to the table. I believe that this is a special team and that it will be a special season. These players have high expectations and they will hold each other accountable. I cannot wait to help them achieve their goals." — Head Coach Bre Steele
BY THE NUMBERS
3 - Coaches that played collegiate soccer at Minnesota State University, Mankato
4 - Freshmen and Sophomores
6 - Seniors (AJ Brock, Amelia Carlson, Aly Smith, Chloe Buffington, Izzy Lind, and Nicole Schilling)
8 - Juniors (Vanessa Krueger, Mia Hansen, Maddie More, Emma Jones, Ella Gilbertson, Sam Long, Miranda Seham, Liz Mitchell)
9 - Home games this year
14 - Upperclassmen