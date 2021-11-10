On Monday, Nov. 1, the Saints girls tennis team reconvened one more time for the 2021 season to honor varsity letter winners, the most valuable and most improved players, academic achievements, Big South All-Conference recipients, and the entire junior high and junior varsity teams.
After a season picture slideshow created by senior co-captains Josie Wiebusch and Molly Voeltz, coach Aaron Rothenberger started the evening at Gustavus Adolphus College thanking the team for a fantastic 17-3 season and making it to the final four in the Section 2AA tournament, falling to Minnetonka, which went on to win the 2021 Class AA state tournament, making it the best team in the state.
In his presentation, Rothenberger explained how his tennis coach, Don Hanson at South Dakota State University, challenged him and positively impacted him as both a player and a coach.
Those at the banquet did not know until later that coach Rothenberger, who has been the head coach for the St. Peter Saints girls and boys tennis teams since 2010 and assistant coach from 2007-09, earlier had been selected by his peers for Section 2AA Coach of the Year. In an email, he said of this honor: “I am surprised by the award since we have only been in the section 2AA for a couple of years, and there’s 18 teams/18 head coaches to choose from when we vote for section coach of the year.”
Rothenberger, who will move into his 19th total year of coaching at the end of the boys’ season, also offered a moving tribute to his family — his wife, in particular, Alissa, thanking her for her continued support and taking care of many family obligations during the tennis season.
Before the varsity awards were given, Rothenberger thanked coach Bob Messerli for his work with the two-year undefeated junior varsity team and coach Bridget Mathiowetz for her work with the 13-0 junior high team. With 36 players on the team this year, the Saints were able to move Mathiowetz from a volunteer to paid position. Mathiowetz said she looked forward to another promising year next season.
After the awards portion of the ceremony, co-captains Wiebusch and Voeltz provided their captains’ awards and introduced the 2022 captain: Amelia Hildebrandt. The Saints will lose to graduation some of their top doubles players: Wiebusch, Voeltz and Sophia Doherty.
2021 Awards
Varsity letter winners: Seniors Wiebusch, Voeltz, and Doherty; juniors Hildebrandt, Macy Weller, Raina Roemhildt, and Desi Willaert; sophomores Maddie Kamm, Rhyan Holmgren, Zetta Haugen, Kali Erickson, Alex Matarrese, and Callie Voeltz; and freshmen Annika Southworth and Nora Whipps.
MVP: Wiebusch.
Most Improved: Doherty.
Big South All-Conference: Wiebusch, Hildebrandt, Weller, and Southworth.
Big South Conference Honorable Mention: Holmgren and Kamm.
Senior All-Academic Team (3.75 GPA and above): Wiebusch, Voeltz and Doherty.