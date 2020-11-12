Football on Wednesday and volleyball on Thursday will be the final games this year for St. Peter High School sports.
That's because St. Peter School Board voted Tuesday to transition to distance learning for all of students based on a drastic increase in Nicollet County COVID-19 virus case rates over the last few weeks. Because of this, the district followed Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines and will suspend activities while the high school is in distance learning.
Fall sports end with the start of distance learning on Nov. 16.
"Unfortunately that means we will miss out on the last few regular season and section volleyball matches as well as section football that starts next week," St. Peter Activities Director Jordan Paula said. "Fortunately our Fall Play directors had the idea to film our production early, and we’ll still be able to stream that out starting Nov. 19."
Although there will be no more games this fall and winter during distance learning at least until the holiday break ends Jan. 4, teams will be allowed to practice virtually.
"Our winter activities will start via distance coaching and advising meaning our coaches and advisers can still meet with kids and share workouts and activities," Paula said. "It just needs to be done in a virtual setting until we transition back to a hybrid learning model."
It still will be a tough loss for St. Peter students not to compete on the field, court, ice and mat.
"I feel for our coaches, directors, advisers and students," Paula said. "They have done a really good job of following guidelines put in place to be able to participate. Unfortunately our numbers in the county and district are such that the transition to distance learning was necessary based on those state guidelines.
"I feel terrible for our kids as they were ending their fall seasons. It’s a blessing we have made it as long as we have and our kids were able to participate, but that being said it’s still tough to see their seasons come to an end so abruptly."
Paula and the teams have been diligent in following safety rules to prevent the spread of the virus during the pandemic.
"I’m tremendously proud of our students and staff who bought in to what they need to do to continue our activities," Paula said. "It hasn’t been easy for anyone. The need to transition to distance learning is not because of them or what they have or haven’t done, but they are the ones impacted."
Paula continues to remain optimistic about the situation.
"We are a school first and foremost, and we all want to have all of our kids back in our buildings as soon as possible," Paula said. "Ideally we can get through this stretch and complete our winter and spring seasons with minimal disruptions. There is so much out of our control, and our students and staff will continue to be resilient.
"I’m hopeful this can act as a reminder to everyone in the community that this is a serious virus with real consequences. The more we can all do our part to minimize the spread, the sooner our kids can be back in school."