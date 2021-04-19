St. Peter senior point guard Ethan Grant and junior forward Bennett Olson made the 2020-21 Big South Conference Boys Basketball All-Conference Team.
Grant, who also earned the team MVP award, finishes his career as second all-time in St. Peter history in steals (146), 12th in rebounds (307), five in assists (302) and 15th in scoring (814).
In 19 games this season, Grant had team highs of 285 points, 75 assists and 34 steals, plus 88 rebounds, 10 blocks and three charges taken
Olson finished with a team-highs of 123 rebounds and 13 blocks, plus 210 points, 35 assists and seven steals.
Other award winners are:
- Most Improved - Marwan Abdi Jr.
- Defensive MVP - Zach Taylor Sr.
- Saints Pride - Carter Wendroth
- Coach's Choice - Josh Robb
Letter winners are: Dante Perryman, Ibrahim Abubaker, Ashton Volk, Josh Robb, Vinny Guappone, Shea Hildebrandt, Zach Taylor, Carter Wendroth, Kendall Nicolai, Ethan Grant, Kelson Lund, Alex Bosacker, Zach Hermanson, Bennett Olson, Jake Moelter and Marwan Abdi.
Senior guard Josh Robb collected 126 points, 66 rebounds, 16 assists, 11 steals, one block and five charges taken.
Junior guard Vinny Guappone had 105 points, 71 rebounds, 40 assists, 23 steals, five blocks and six charges taken.
Junior guard Shea Hildebrandt finished with 101 points, 29 rebounds, 22 assists, 11 steals, one block and four charges taken.
Senior forward Kelson Lund had 74 points, 67 rebounds, 11 assists, six steals, one block and one charge taken.
Junior forward Marwan Abdi collected 73 points, 35 rebounds, 13 assists, four steals, five blocks and a team-high seven charges taken.
Senior guard Zach Taylor had 36 points, 38 rebounds, 13 assists, 12 steals, three blocks and one charge taken.
Senior guard Carter Wendroth finished with 44 points, 27 rebounds, nine assists, eight steals and three charges taken.
Senior forward Kendal Nicolai collected 17 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Sophomore guard Ashton Volk finished with seven points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one charges taken.
Junior guard Zach Hermanson had seven points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one charge taken.
Junior guard Ibrahim Abubaker collected three points, six rebounds, one assist and three steals.
Junior forward Alex Bosacher had three rebounds, one assist and two steals.
Junior guard Dante Perryman collected five rebounds and two steals.
Junior forward Jake Moelter finished with one rebound and one steal.
St. Peter finished with an overall record of 8-11 and lost in the first round of the Section 2AAA playoffs to Marshall 61-38. The Saints placed third in the Big South East Division at 6-4.
"It was great to be able to celebrate our team and seniors for our boys basketball banquet that took place in the HS commons," St. Peter head coach Sean Keating said. "Last year we never had the opportunity to have a banquet due to COVID.
"It is very clear that our seniors exemplified the core values of our program and are going to be tremendous assets in society. I am very proud of the young men they have become."