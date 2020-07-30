Tennis bubble

Swanson Tennis Center and Brown Courts in St. Peter are the home of the Gustavus Adolphus College tennis teams. (Courtesy of Gustavus)

TEMPE, Ariz. – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) recently announced its 2020 Division III Men’s and Women’s ITA Scholar-Athletes and All-Academic Teams. Both the Gustavus men and women received All-Academic Team honors as well as numerous Scholar-Athletes.

In 2020, 958 Division III men student-athletes were named an ITA Scholar-Athlete and 125 men’s tennis programs were awarded the All-Academic Team distinction, while 1058 Division III women student-athletes were named an ITA Scholar-Athlete and 175 women’s tennis programs were awarded the All-Academic Team distinction.

To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must meet the following requirements:

  • have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above (on a 4.00 scale),
  • all student-athletes included should be listed on the institutional eligibility form
  • all varsity letter winners should be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must meet the following requirements:

  • have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year
  • be listed on the institutional eligibility form

Gustavus Men’s ITA Scholar-Athletes

Nick Aney

Jackson Bergmeyer

Sean Bochman

Alex Budde

Yassine Derbani

Drew Elofson

Daniel Fouchier

Suyash Gupta

Luke Haddorff

Ezekiel Haugen

Michael O’Neil

Joseph Punnoose

Indraneel Raut

Justin Sehlin

Sourabh Terakanambi

Gustavus Women’s ITA Scholar-Athletes

Josie Carlson

Sydney Douglas

Liliana Elofson

Rachael Fanciullo

Hannah Gronseth

Kjorte Harra

Megan Karrow

Rachel Lindrud

Emily Norman

Yuki Oda

Simona Potockova

Anna Stutz

Hayley Trebil

Ginger Valentine

Tags

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments