TEMPE, Ariz. – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) recently announced its 2020 Division III Men’s and Women’s ITA Scholar-Athletes and All-Academic Teams. Both the Gustavus men and women received All-Academic Team honors as well as numerous Scholar-Athletes.
In 2020, 958 Division III men student-athletes were named an ITA Scholar-Athlete and 125 men’s tennis programs were awarded the All-Academic Team distinction, while 1058 Division III women student-athletes were named an ITA Scholar-Athlete and 175 women’s tennis programs were awarded the All-Academic Team distinction.
To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must meet the following requirements:
- have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above (on a 4.00 scale),
- all student-athletes included should be listed on the institutional eligibility form
- all varsity letter winners should be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year
To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must meet the following requirements:
- have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year
- be listed on the institutional eligibility form
Gustavus Men’s ITA Scholar-Athletes
Nick Aney
Jackson Bergmeyer
Sean Bochman
Alex Budde
Yassine Derbani
Drew Elofson
Daniel Fouchier
Suyash Gupta
Luke Haddorff
Ezekiel Haugen
Michael O’Neil
Joseph Punnoose
Indraneel Raut
Justin Sehlin
Sourabh Terakanambi
Gustavus Women’s ITA Scholar-Athletes
Josie Carlson
Sydney Douglas
Liliana Elofson
Rachael Fanciullo
Hannah Gronseth
Kjorte Harra
Megan Karrow
Rachel Lindrud
Emily Norman
Yuki Oda
Simona Potockova
Anna Stutz
Hayley Trebil
Ginger Valentine