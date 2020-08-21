St. Peter Girls Tennis
COACHES
Head coach: Jeff Portugue, 29th year
Assistant coaches: Kenzie Weis
KEY PLAYERS
"All of our experienced runners from last year," Portugue said. "We have some girls who have been around a few years and I look for them to be the leaders of the team this year."
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
"We are going to need some help from the new girls this season," Portugue said. "We have just enough experienced kids to be an average team, but if a few of the new girls can contribute, we are going surprise a few teams."
MOVED ON
Emily Peterson
2019 SEASON OUTLOOK
2018 Section Finish: 11th; Conference Finish: fourth
The 2019 conference favorite is Fairmont. "They just seem to be good every year," Portugue said. "Marshal is also very good."
"We have moved up to AA, so I am not sure how we will fair," Portugue added. "The competition is going to be much better. To be honest I do not know who the section favorites will be. There are many outstanding teams in section 2AA."
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
"I like what I see this early. This is a hard working group and they have run a few more miles this summer. I know at this point we are in better condition than last year. Now, it is a matter of training smart and keeping injury free." — Jeff Portugue, head coach
BY THE NUMBERS
9 returning letter winners