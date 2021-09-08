The St. Peter volleyball team rebounded from a five set defeat at the hands of the Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers on Thursday with a comfortable 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-19) road victory over the Fairmont Cardinals Tuesday night.
Kylee Horner led the Saints in kills on the night with 12 while Dani Johnson added four kills of her own.
Grace Remmert led the team in assists with 18 on the night while adding six kills and a pair of digs and a pair of aces.
McKenzie Pettis added another four aces on the night for St. Peter.
The Saints return to the court Thursday, Sep. 9, with a home match against the St. James Area Saints. First serve is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.