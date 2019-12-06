With occasional bursts of velocity on Thursday, the Minnesota River boys hockey team resembled last year’s team at times, but those moments were not enough, and the Bulldogs lost to 6-3 to visiting Hutchinson.
“We had some good energy, especially in the third period, and we were flying around and created a lot more opportunities,” head coach Shae Roehrkasse said. “When we did that, we skated right with them, but unfortunately there were times when we didn’t play with that speed, and they were able to take advantage of those times.”
Hutchinson scored first on an even-strength goal 10 minutes into the first period, but the Bulldogs took advantage of a power play 2 minutes in the second when Shawn Lehtinen and Matt Fink assisted Logan Throldahl to tie the game 1-1.
But on the breakaway, the Tigers regained the lead at the 9:58 mark, scored again shortly before the final intermission and then went up 4-1 at three and a half minutes into the third period. All three goals were even strength.
Aided by Throldahl and Seth Reicks at the 9:02 mark, Brock Olson took a deflection into the net to bring new life to the Bulldogs. But a couple of minutes later, with a pair of interference calls within 16 seconds, the Bulldogs found themselves with a two-player disadvantage, and Hutch needed just 34 seconds to score.
“That was a tough one,” Roehrkasse said. “Most teams at this level you play five on three, there is a pretty good chance of scoring.”
Not giving up, Olson scored his second goal with just over 4 minutes remaining when he received a pass from Lehtinen and slapped it in from the right drop zone.
Roehrkasse said Olson, in his third year on varsity, has developed from a player he could put on the ice when needed to a key member of the Bulldog team.
“Last year he wasn’t a main guy, but he was a guy we relied on. He was an up-for-anything type of guy. That turned him into the player he is today. He’s never be the kind of guy who is going to dangle between three guys and go bar down, but he’s a kid whose going to bust his butt every time he gets an opportunity, and a lot of times that’s worth more than anything else, so his leadership, his presence is huge. He has been an absolute pleasure to coach.”
With 37 seconds left and the Bulldog’s goal vacated, Hutch scored to put the finishing touches on the victory.
Each team killed one power play. The Bulldogs were accurate with 26 shots, eight less than the Tigers. Logan Moe made 28 stops for the Bulldogs.
In Fairmont on Tuesday, the Bulldogs’ third-period comeback fell short, and they lost 3-2.
Fairmont scored two goals in the first period and one more in the second to lead 3-0. At the 13:33 mark in the third period, Olson scored. He was assisted by Throldahl and Reicks. Two minutes later, Throldahl scored with the help of Olson and Jake Rimstad.
It was a test of goalies with lopsided results. The Bulldogs placed 63 shots on goal compared to just 11 by Fairmont. Moe had eight saves. All goals were full strength. Minnesota River served six minutes of penalties while Fairmont was sentenced to eight minutes.
The head coach said he and the rest of the coaching staff are still looking for a winning formula for the 0-5 Bulldogs.
“We’re trying some guys at different spots. We’re trying to find how it all fits together. It’s early December, so I’m glad we’re finding this stuff out now instead of finding it in February right before playoffs. It’s things we coaches have to piece together to put us in a good spot to be successful.”
He said a successful program is balancing the ups and downs, and he and his team need to do that.
“Coaching is all about riding that high and low. We had some highs last year, and we have some lows this year. We’ve got to find ways to work through it.”
Along with their female counterparts, the Bulldogs head to Windom on Saturday.
“They always play tough,” Roehrkasse said. “They have a nice goalie. They play a physical style of hockey. We just need to come out and play three strong periods.”