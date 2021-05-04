The St. Peter boys golf team traveled to New Ulm CC for an 18-hole Big South Conference meet on Monday.
"Once again the winds were howling out of the north at 30 mph which led to many wayward shots from the whole field of 36 golfers," St. Peter coach Neil Doose said.
Team scores showed: BEA 317, St. Peter 325, Fairmont 353, JCC 362, New Ulm 373 and Waseca 392.
St. Peter's Kendall Nicolai was co-medalist with a very fine 37-38 (75). He led the Saints with 4 birdies and 7 pars. "Kendall really hit some quality 'stingers' into the wind and some long drives with the wind today," Doose said.
Anthony Nicolai also played very well while carding a 40-37 (77). He finished 3rd overall and tallied 1 birdie and led the Saints with 10 pars. He also led the team with 31 putts to go along with 8 GIR and 4 fairways. "Overall a great performance for Anthony as he had nothing worse than a bogey on his card," Doose said.
Marshall Nicolai was next with a 44-41 (85). He tallied 6 pars, hit 5 fairways and had 2 GIR. "Marshall hit some really good shots today, but had a few holes where the wind really wreaked havoc with his ball and he had a bit of bad luck today," Doose said. "Still shooting 85 and finishing in 9th place in this wind is not a bad round."
Fourth team scorer and 11th place overall, was Kaiden Brovold with a 41-47 (88). "Kaiden had a decent first round but fell apart a bit on a few holes on the difficult back 9," Doose said. He carded 2 birdies and 5 pars.
Logan Moe 45-48 (93) and in 17th place, tallied 5 pars and 7 bogeys. "Logan struggled finding fairways which led to higher scores," Doose said.
Blake Magelee 48-46 (94) finished 19th. He carded 5 pars and 6 bogeys. "What impressed me most with Blake today was his mental toughness to move on and focus on the next shot or next hole," Doose said.
"The wind can really mess with a golfer's mindset and being able to learn from bad shots or bad holes, burn it out of your thoughts and mind, and the ability to focus on the next shot is something we have been working on a lot as a team early on this year," Doose said. With 3 freshmen on this year's varsity, we have a long way to go on our learn, burn and return philosophy, but I am confident we can improve in this area relatively quickly. We have to be much quicker to move on and get our focus onto the next shot as soon as possible in order to reach our team and individual goals by the end of the year. I was proud of our team score today and the way we persevered through the windy conditions on the course.
The Saints next play Thursday at the Northfield Invite, "and we will have to work on our lag putting before that meet," Doose said.