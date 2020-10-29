Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW MAY MIX WITH LIGHT FREEZING RAIN OVERNIGHT IN WESTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA... AN AREA OF LOW PRESSURE DROPPING SOUTHEAST FROM THE DAKOTAS TOWARDS IOWA WILL DRAG A SWATH OF LIGHT SNOW FOR MUCH OF WEST CENTRAL THROUGH SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA. LIGHT SNOW WILL DEVELOP IN WESTERN MINNESOTA THIS EVENING THEN SPREAD INTO SOUTHERN MINNESOTA DURING THE EARLY MORNING HOURS BEFORE DISSIPATING PRIOR TO SUNRISE. A DUSTING TO A COUPLE TENTHS OF AN INCH OF SNOW ACCUMULATION CAN BE EXPECTED FROM ROUGHLY DOUGLAS AND STEVENS COUNTIES SOUTHEAST THROUGH KANDIYOHI AND SIBLEY COUNTIES TO BLUE EARTH AND WASECA COUNTIES. AT TIMES, THE LIGHT SNOW MAY MIX WITH OR CHANGE TO VERY LIGHT FREEZING RAIN, WHICH COULD PRODUCE A LIGHT COATING OF ICE ON BRIDGES, OVERPASSES AND UNTREATED ROADS. WITH THE PRECIPITATION OCCURRING OVERNIGHT, ANY ICY ROADS MAY BE DIFFICULT TO SEE. MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO USE EXTRA CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING WITHIN WEST CENTRAL THROUGH SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA OVERNIGHT.