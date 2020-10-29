VB Alyssa Hrdlicka.JPG

St. Peter senior defensive specialist Alyssa Hrdlicka, backed up by junior Libero McKenna VanZee, steps in for a dig against Fairmont. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

On senior night Thursday at St. Peter High School, the seniors shined as the Saints rallied to defeat Fairmont 3-1 in Big South Conference East Division volleyball action.

After dropping the first set 21-25, the Saints swept the last three 25-21, 25-19, 25-19.

Senior setter Abby Haggenmiller led St. Peter with 12 set assists, plus she had five digs and one kill.

Senior defensive specialist Alyssa Hrdlicka also had five digs, plus five ace serves among the Saint's 17 aces.

VB Lizzy Quist.JPG

St. Peter senior outside hitter Lizzy Quist blocks a tip by Fairmont's Kaitlyn Scott. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Senior outside hitter Lizzy Quist collected 12 digs, five ace serves, five kills and one block. 

Senior middle hitter Lauren Niemeyer had three kills and one block.

VB Laura Niemeyer.JPG

St. Peter senior middle hitter Lauren Niemeyer hits a spike against Fairmont. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Senior outside hitter Lilly Ruffin picked up three kills, two blocks and two digs.

Other seniors are Kiara Rahman, Katie Peterson and Tori Zachman.

VB Dani Johnson block.JPG

St. Peter juniors Lilly Ruffin (left) and Dani Johnson go for a double bock against Fairmont hitter Brittney Mosloski. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Other leaders for the Saints included junior hitter Brooke Rehnelt with one kill, one set assist and one dig; junior middle hitter Dani Johnson with two kills, three ace serves and one dig; junior middle hitter Lilly Ruffin with three kills, two blocks, one set assist and two digs; junior setter Mallory Hartfiel with seven set assists and three ace serves; junior defensive specialist McKenna VanZee picked up a team-high 14 digs, plus she served two aces.

VB Lilly Ruffin.JPG

St. Peter junior hitter Lilly Ruffin goes for a kill on a set by Abby Haggenmiller (16) against Fairmont. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

St. Peter (6-1) goes to Blue Earth Area at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov 5.

Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments