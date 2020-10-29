On senior night Thursday at St. Peter High School, the seniors shined as the Saints rallied to defeat Fairmont 3-1 in Big South Conference East Division volleyball action.
After dropping the first set 21-25, the Saints swept the last three 25-21, 25-19, 25-19.
Senior setter Abby Haggenmiller led St. Peter with 12 set assists, plus she had five digs and one kill.
Senior defensive specialist Alyssa Hrdlicka also had five digs, plus five ace serves among the Saint's 17 aces.
Senior outside hitter Lizzy Quist collected 12 digs, five ace serves, five kills and one block.
Senior middle hitter Lauren Niemeyer had three kills and one block.
Senior outside hitter Lilly Ruffin picked up three kills, two blocks and two digs.
Other seniors are Kiara Rahman, Katie Peterson and Tori Zachman.
Other leaders for the Saints included junior hitter Brooke Rehnelt with one kill, one set assist and one dig; junior middle hitter Dani Johnson with two kills, three ace serves and one dig; junior middle hitter Lilly Ruffin with three kills, two blocks, one set assist and two digs; junior setter Mallory Hartfiel with seven set assists and three ace serves; junior defensive specialist McKenna VanZee picked up a team-high 14 digs, plus she served two aces.
St. Peter (6-1) goes to Blue Earth Area at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov 5.