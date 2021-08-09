Sounds and smells of the Sibley County Fair fill the Wednesday night air with a sense of excitement.
Those sounds, however, are soon drowned out by the roaring of engines and cheers from the grandstands at the connected Arlington Raceway. The annual IMCA Stock Car Shootout is on the menu with some of the biggest prizes of the season on the line and the drivers know it.
"It’s one of the biggest races of the year at the track for us." said local driver Jeff Lloyd, a driver out of Le Center. "It’s one of the highest paying races with a $1,000 going to the winner tonight which is $700 more than usual."
Chris Neisen, a driver out of Henderson, added, "Always nice having extra money on the line."
Despite the extra prize money on the line, the sense of community among the drivers remains one of the most unique aspect of the local racing scene.
"We’re just normal guys with normal day jobs." said Aj Zimmerman, a driver out of St. Peter. "We are just doing this for fun as we enjoy good grassroots racing.:
"The atmosphere is a lot of fun here and we have a lot of local guys." added Lloyd. "You know a lot of 'em and you race against those who are regulars."
That sense of familiarity extends generations for some drivers such as Steve and Charlie Rustman, a father and son who have engaged in racing at Arlington for a combined 43 years on the track.
Lloyd added, "My dad started racing when St. Peter had a racetrack and that’s what got me into it."
"There are a lot of good drivers here, guys that have won more races than I’ve even started." Zimmerman said. "Racing these guys who have been doing it for 20 or so years has given me a lot of pointers."
With that sense of community and experience, it isn't uncommon for drivers to reach out to their neighbors for replacement parts or tools in moments of need, despite the fact they will be racing against one another in a matter of minutes.
It is the welcoming nature of the sport that got so many drivers invest early on in their lives.
"This is what I’ve always done." said Zimmerman. "I started in go karts with my cousins as a kid."
The Rustman's shared their experience building their cars from the ground up as a family project that brings them together to the point that another driver, Ryan Bjerkeset out of St. Peter, who is close friends with Charlie, has worked with them building his car as well.
The experience at Alrington Raceway is unique to those who may be unfamiliar with dirt track racing as the style is completely different than asphalt racing.
"We do it on dirt, so we are sideways all the way around the corner and we are usually side by side." said Lloyd. "There is nothing like seeing a car go sideways next to another car three-wide, so it’s pretty unique."
Lloyd added about Arlington Raceway in particular, "The track is racey and fun. Where you have to a lot of the other tracks where you are typically holding it wide open, if you try to do that here it doesn't always work."
Lloyd and Neisen would go on to post top-ten finishes in the IMCA SportsMod class as the night went on, but for everyone, the night was marked by a shared love of the sport of racing and the people who make it all possible.