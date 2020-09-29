St. Peter senior wing Seth Reicks headed in two goals and assisted on another to lead St. Peter boys soccer team to a 6-2 victory over previously unbeaten Waseca on Tuesday night at St. Peter Middle School.
Reicks credits the win to winning balls in the air.
"Very few balls got to the ground. We were winning almost everything in the air."
Reicks, who has five goals this season, scored twice in the first half. He gave the Saints a 1-0 lead 14 minutes into the game when he picked up a loose ball in the box and headed in his own rebound.
Senior midfielder Kelson Lund then scored on a penalty kick at 15 minutes to make it 2-0.
Then Waseca scored off a corner kick inn the 23th minute to cut the Saints' lead to 2-1.
Reicks scored his second goal in the 33rd minute, again on a header, assisted on a throw in by Lund for a 3-1 lead.
Senior midfielder turned striker Zechariah Kyoore, assisted by senior midfielder Logan Moe, finished off the first-half scoring with a goal on a rebound in the 35 36th minute to make it 4-1.
"We had Kelson and Obet [Alcantara Alvarez] running things in the midfield well, playing balls to our strikers," Seth Reicks said. "We made a lot of great runs to the net. Overall we were playing the ball really well into the box. And I was fortunate to finish two of the great balls that Kelson threw into the box. Z made a lot of great runs to the net."
The Saints upped their lead to 5-1 when senior striker Cooper Dean, assisted by Seth Reicks, headed in a goal at 48 minutes.
Sophomore striker/wing Brooks Reicks, assisted by senior Nathan Fogal, finished off the scoring for St. Peter with a goal in the 61st minute.
Waseca cut it to 6-2 on a goal at 65 minutes.
The Saints have turned up the offense in the second half of the season by attacking more.
"We're just starting to connect," Seth Reicks said. " For sure today we were a lot more aggressive, winning everything of the air. The coach has been telling us that we've got to attack a lot more and play a lot of balls to the net. Everyone's done a good job with that."
The Saints out shot the Bluejays 17-15. In his first varsity start, sophomore goalkeeper Connor Bjorling made 13 saves.
"Connor stepped up really well," Seth Reicks said. "He made a couple of great saves to keep us in the game.
"The defense is always solid. Very few plays get past Zach [Taylor] back there. AJ [Alex Bosacker] has got graet speed. he makes a lot of great saves. He made one really nice save in the net. And ouside we're got Wesley [Yang] and John [Borgmeier] who both play really well."
St. Peter remains undefeated at 5-0-3, while Waseca falls to 2-1. St. Peter hosts Worthington, which leads the league at 6-0-1 including a tie with St. Peter, at 6:45 p.m. Friday in a battle for first in the Big South Conference.