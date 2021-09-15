Goals were at a premium Tuesday night in St. Peter as the Saints girls soccer team hosted the Waseca Bluejays. Waseca was able to sneak a single goal by St. Peter in the opening minute of the second half and that turned out to be the difference maker in the Bluejays 1-0 victory.
"After playing our game on Saturday, we had a lot more intensity than we did tonight," said Saints head coach Bre Landsteiner. "I don't know if we are getting into our own heads right now, but we are at that midpoint of the season that we just need to figure out who we are as a team and define St. Peter soccer."
The majority of the match was played in the midfield with the Saints maintaining control for the majority of the night, but despite the control, scoring opportunities were difficult to come by.
"What we were really focusing a lot on this year was support passes and swinging the field," said Landsteiner. "We are perhaps kind of in our head thinking that's all we have to do and forgetting the other part of soccer, where you have to score. Yes, we need to swing the ball but there is a time and a place where you have those scoring opportunities and you have to capitalize on them."
The Waseca goal came with 39:24 to go in the second half, just 36 seconds into play out of the half. The Bluejays were able to take a kick St. Peter kick attempt out of the defensive end and turn it into a 2-1 breakaway and sneak the ball past a charging Katie Gurrola who was looking to cut off the shooting angle.
Aside from that one goal though, the defense played well throughout the night, keeping scoring opportunities for the Bluejays to a minimum.
"Thats been a huge thing have worked on, last year we had a starting defensive lineup that we had for three years," said Landsteiner. "This group is starting to play as a unit and be able to read off one another, so now its just about transitioning that to the offensive end."
St. Peter returns to the pitch Thursday, Sept. 16 when the team hosts the Fairmont Cardinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.