It's a different world in the COVID-19 pandemic virus.
But some normality has been brought back with little league baseball teams getting back on the field. Two St. Peter Baseball Association 11 and under teams have been practicing and scrimmaging each other.
After a two-month delay, they finally hit the field June 17 for 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Practices have since been held three times a week at Jefferson Fields.
They started out practicing separately and then began intersquad scrimmaging each other the week of July 6, finally giving the players a chance to play games. The teams were scheduled to play through July 15.
While it's not the same as competing against other towns, it provides good competition, something the players needs to keep improving and not take a step back.
"It's keeps the kids on their toes when it comes to their skills," coach Ben Hollerich said. "We can't have a whole summer go by when they need to play baseball. It's good of the city to put it together so we can get out and play some ball."
11U player Max Hollerich, son of Ben Hollerich, said, "It's pretty nice to get out of the house and play baseball. It's fun. I like batting and seeing how far the ball will go. Being quarantined, we didn't see many of our friends. Now when we're playing baseball, we can see our friends."
"I can only play catch with him in the back yard so long," Ben Hollerich said. "You can only accomplish so much between two people, than you can with a whole team. It's even better when you got two teams together. You can play a real some what of a game."
"We had a couple of options to Belle Plaine and some other towns, and we decided that scrimmaging would be fine," Hollerich said. "Given all the stuff that's been going on, we haven't had an official schedule to play other teams because of the corona virus and all that."
An amateur baseball team from Waterville had some players come down with the virus and had to be quarantined for two weeks.
"We kind of wanted to avoid that situation," Hollerich said. "The last thing we want is to have some team come from Lake Crystal or Belle Plaine and one of the kids gets sick, and then the whole team has got to quit playing for two weeks.
"But it's been a good chance to come out and play some ball and get out of the house. They wanted to play some real ball. They get sick of practicing. They get to see pitching from their own age. Otherwise it's pitches from the coaches. All the kids get to do everything.
"As coaches it's fun to see them play as opposed to having them do drills for two hours a night. It's more enjoyable."
Each team, A and AA, has 11 players ranging in age from 10 to 12 years old.
Normally practices start April or May, depending on when the fields are ready.
"They try to get things going as early as they can," Ben Hollerich said. "Finally the governor said they could open up and play. The city of St. Peter [which manages the fields] sent out an email saying we need to know who needs to sign up and within that week they had everything planned and ready to go under the coronavirus rules."
Most of the older St. Peter baseball teams are playing games against area towns, depending on the city guidelines for field usage. The St. Peter 10U team is also just practicing on Ramsey Field.
Normally the teams have tryouts at Gustavus Adolphus College and players get placed on an A or AA team. But tryouts were not held this year.
"Hopefully next year we can get things back to normal," Hollerich said.