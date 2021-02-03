The Cleveland and Tri-City United boys basketball teams engaged in a fierce competition on Tuesday, Feb. 2. It was a heavily physical game where every point mattered, but with the help of a dominating lead in the first half, the Clippers took down the Titans 66-44.
The Clippers got their points on the board early with an aggressive strategy. Players like Ben Holden and Eric Rohlfing, who contributed 23 points and 14 points respectively, weren’t afraid to use their size and speed to break their way through the Titans’ defenses.
After collecting a good 16-point lead out of the gate, the Clippers fought hard to maintain their margins. Elijah Sullivan was a consistent point-getter from the outside, collecting a triple three-point field goal and a total 16 points for the Clippers, while Isaac Mueller earned seven points from the free throw line and nine total.
On defense, the Clippers kept the pressure up and effectively blocked the Titans from making inside shots, giving Cleveland the opportunity to build up their points thile TCU played catch-up.
“It was a very good night for us,” said Cleveland Coach Dan Fredrickson. “Isaac Mueller, Eric Rohling, Ben Holden and Elijah Sullivan got out there and shot the ball really well for us tonight. Our defense helped us out too. We held 16 points for an extended amount of time and they really captured the game in that first half. We just did a nice job of taking them out of their comfort zone tonight and I was really proud of our defensive effort.”
The Titans weren’t prepared for an aggressive game at the start and the Clippers took full advantage. Cleveland racked up a total 40 points by the end of the first half while leaving the Titans with just 17.
“It's a case of we weren't ready to play and they punched us in the mouth, “ said TCU Coach Kyle Johnson. “We were not the aggressors, and we just didn't play hard enough in that first half.”
But it wasn’t safe for the Clippers to rest on their laurels just yet. When the two teams returned after half-time, the Titans were ready to match Cleveland’s strength. TCU renewed their defenses and physically fought for every rebound opportunity they could muster. Once the ball hit the rim, the Clippers and Titans burst into a scramble and the Titans increasingly won those fights.
With more pickups on their side, the Titans managed to produce more points in the second half than the Clippers. Among the scoring leaders was Collin Barnett, who worked around the Clippers' inside defense with a triple three-point field goal for a total of nine points. Fakourou Tandia matched Barnett’s point total with some strategic outside shots. Gabe Robinson and Mason Vosejpka weren’t far behind, each contributing seven points to the Titans’ total. In total, the Titans collected 27 points in the second compared to the Clippers’ 26.
But it wasn’t enough for the Titans to match the Clippers in scoring, they needed to dig themselves out of a 23-point hole for any hope of winning. But Cleveland held the line, meeting the Titans in confrontations and getting plenty of shots in on their side.
“{TCU] posed some problems with their physicality,” said Fredrickson. “They rebound tough, you can tell they’re a well-coached team. Fundamentally they’re solid, but we disrupted them enough to get them out of some stuff that they were used to and turned the tables in the game.”