34 wrestling programs from across the state of Minnesota converged in Redwood to compete in the Redwood River Riot, a two-day wrestling extravaganza. With eight individuals finishing well enough to score, the Saints finished ninth in the field with a total of 104.5 team points.
Senior Kole Guth was the top scorer for St. Peter with a third place finish to earn 23 points. He advanced to the semi-final match with a pair of falls and decision but ultimately dropped into the consolation bracket with a 6-1 decision loss to Caden Johnson of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut-Grove. In the third place match, Guth won a major decision 9-1 over Adam Schavey of Blue Earth Area.
Cole Filand and Brogan Hanson were the next best finishers for the Saints with fourth and fifth place finishes respectively.
St. Peter returns to action Thursday, Jan. 6 when the team makes the short trip to take on the Mankato East Cougars.
106
Brock Guth (4-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Julio Alejandro (Sibley East) 14-4 won by decision over Brock Guth (St. Peter) 4-6 (Dec 7-1)
Cons. Round 1 - Brock Guth (St. Peter) 4-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Maddex Faber (Fairmont-Martin County West) 4-4 won by decision over Brock Guth (St. Peter) 4-6 (Dec 5-2)
113
Ryan Moelter (5-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) 5-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Kameron Sather (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) 3-2 won by decision over Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) 5-5 (Dec 7-3)
Cons. Round 2 - Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) 5-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) 5-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 4 - Wyatt Pilarski (Holdingford) 7-4 won by decision over Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) 5-5 (Dec 7-2)
120
Charlie Born (7-5) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Charlie Born (St. Peter) 7-5 won by fall over Kolt Bullerman (Maple River/USC) 4-7 (Fall 1:17)
Champ. Round 2 - Masyn Patrick (Holdingford) 9-3 won by fall over Charlie Born (St. Peter) 7-5 (Fall 5:10)
Cons. Round 2 - Charlie Born (St. Peter) 7-5 won by fall over Clayton Drietz (Canby) 0-4 (Fall 0:32)
Cons. Round 3 - Brady Kiecker (BOLD) 5-5 won by decision over Charlie Born (St. Peter) 7-5 (Dec 7-2)
126
Deontre Torres (6-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Luke Ruter (New London-Spicer) 11-2 won by fall over Deontre Torres (St. Peter) 6-5 (Fall 1:45)
Cons. Round 1 - Deontre Torres (St. Peter) 6-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Simon Boeckman (Holdingford) 5-3 won by fall over Deontre Torres (St. Peter) 6-5 (Fall 2:36)
138
Nakiye Mercado (9-4) placed 8th and scored 9.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 9-4 won by tech fall over Noah Holmberg (Windom-Mountain Lake) 3-7 (TF-1.5 4:46 (17-0))
Champ. Round 2 - Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 9-4 won by fall over Aiden Lorenzen (Fulda-Murray Cty Central) 4-6 (Fall 1:30)
Quarterfinal - Ayden Horner (Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut-Grove) 11-2 won by decision over Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 9-4 (Dec 5-1)
Cons. Round 4 - Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 9-4 won in tie breaker - 1 over Taylor Austin (Fairmont-Martin County West) 3-4 (TB-1 3-1)
Cons. Round 5 - Drew Lange (Holdingford) 8-4 won by decision over Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 9-4 (Dec 7-0)
7th Place Match - Dylan Enriquez (Sartell-Saint Stephen) 7-2 won by fall over Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 9-4 (Fall 0:56)
145
Taylen Travaille (3-4) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Monte Gillman (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 3-2 won by decision over Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 3-4 (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Round 1 - Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 3-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 3-4 won by fall over Isaiah Rieser (New Ulm Area) 2-9 (Fall 1:26)
Cons. Round 3 - Braydon Ripka (Luverne) 9-6 won by decision over Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 3-4 (Dec 9-2)
152
Harold Born (10-5) placed 6th and scored 15.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Harold Born (St. Peter) 10-5 won by decision over Hunter Massner (MAHACA) 3-4 (Dec 4-0)
Champ. Round 2 - Harold Born (St. Peter) 10-5 won by fall over Andy Geneliin (LeSueur-Henderson) 2-7 (Fall 2:33)
Quarterfinal - Ashton Lipinski (Sartell-Saint Stephen) 10-3 won by major decision over Harold Born (St. Peter) 10-5 (MD 13-3)
Cons. Round 4 - Harold Born (St. Peter) 10-5 won by fall over Wyatt Pollard (New Ulm Area) 7-7 (Fall 1:34)
Cons. Round 5 - Harold Born (St. Peter) 10-5 won by fall over Konner Harpestad (Maple River/USC) 12-4 (Fall 2:48)
Cons. Semi - Brady Holien (Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City) 12-2 won by fall over Harold Born (St. Peter) 10-5 (Fall 2:08)
5th Place Match - Ben Schultz (Maple Grove) 7-2 won by decision over Harold Born (St. Peter) 10-5 (Dec 4-1)
160
Brogan Hanson (10-5) placed 5th and scored 14.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Brogan Hanson (St. Peter) 10-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Brogan Hanson (St. Peter) 10-5 won by major decision over Jathen Mendoza (Sibley East) 10-6 (MD 17-8)
Quarterfinal - Jude Link (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 9-1 won by tech fall over Brogan Hanson (St. Peter) 10-5 (TF-1.5 5:37 (18-3))
Cons. Round 4 - Brogan Hanson (St. Peter) 10-5 won by decision over Clay Stenzel (New Richland-H-E-G) 6-7 (Dec 7-4)
Cons. Round 5 - Brogan Hanson (St. Peter) 10-5 won by fall over Ethan Evenson (Maple River/USC) 13-3 (Fall 4:32)
Cons. Semi - Damian Riewe (Mankato West) 12-2 won by decision over Brogan Hanson (St. Peter) 10-5 (Dec 7-4)
5th Place Match - Brogan Hanson (St. Peter) 10-5 won by decision over Matt Zeug (Redwood Valley) 12-5 (Dec 11-7)
170
Cole Filand (10-4) placed 4th and scored 19.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cole Filand (St. Peter) 10-4 won by fall over Ty Frederick (New Ulm Area) 4-10 (Fall 4:56)
Champ. Round 2 - Cole Filand (St. Peter) 10-4 won by fall over Micah Bullerman (Adrian Area) 0-2 (Fall 3:34)
Quarterfinal - Cole Filand (St. Peter) 10-4 won by major decision over Tucker Fiene (Marshall) 10-3 (MD 10-0)
Semifinal - Jake Mortensen (Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City) 10-2 won by major decision over Cole Filand (St. Peter) 10-4 (MD 9-1)
Cons. Semi - Cole Filand (St. Peter) 10-4 won by decision over Sam Marx (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 9-4 (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match - Kean Hicks (Blue Earth Area) 8-1 won by decision over Cole Filand (St. Peter) 10-4 (Dec 5-1)
182
Kole Guth (12-2) placed 3rd and scored 23.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kole Guth (St. Peter) 12-2 won by fall over Landon Olson (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) 1-2 (Fall 3:25)
Champ. Round 2 - Kole Guth (St. Peter) 12-2 won by decision over Parker Verhelst (Canby) 8-6 (Dec 3-0)
Quarterfinal - Kole Guth (St. Peter) 12-2 won by fall over Logan Straumann (Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City) 11-2 (Fall 5:57)
Semifinal - Caden Johnson (Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut-Grove) 12-1 won by decision over Kole Guth (St. Peter) 12-2 (Dec 6-1)
Cons. Semi - Kole Guth (St. Peter) 12-2 won by medical forfeit over Vander Mathiowetz (Red Rock Central) 10-3 (M. For.)
3rd Place Match - Kole Guth (St. Peter) 12-2 won by major decision over Adam Schavey (Blue Earth Area) 11-3 (MD 9-1)
195
Leighton Robb (8-5) placed 7th and scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 8-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 8-5 won by fall over Parker Bothun (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) 1-4 (Fall 1:54)
Quarterfinal - Ralph Roesler (New Richland-H-E-G) 13-2 won by decision over Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 8-5 (Dec 6-4)
Cons. Round 4 - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 8-5 won by fall over Gavin Schaefer (Marshall) 5-7 (Fall 2:40)
Cons. Round 5 - Micah Holmberg (Windom-Mountain Lake) 14-7 won by fall over Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 8-5 (Fall 3:00)
7th Place Match - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 8-5 won by fall over Giovani Govea (Sibley East) 10-4 (Fall 1:11)
220
Oziel Hildago (5-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Oziel Hildago (St. Peter) 5-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Max Olson (Fairmont-Martin County West) 10-1 won by fall over Oziel Hildago (St. Peter) 5-2 (Fall 0:25)
Cons. Round 2 - Oziel Hildago (St. Peter) 5-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Zach DeBeer (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) 4-4 won in sudden victory - 1 over Oziel Hildago (St. Peter) 5-2 (SV-1 5-3)
285
Connor Travaille (6-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Luis Haro (Maple Grove) 10-3 won by fall over Connor Travaille (St. Peter) 6-5 (Fall 3:07)
Cons. Round 1 - Connor Travaille (St. Peter) 6-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Jason Jones (Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg) 7-4 won by fall over Connor Travaille (St. Peter) 6-5 (Fall 2:03)