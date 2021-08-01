The Saint Peter 35-over baseball team suffered from a lackluster offensive night in a 9-2 loss to the Searles Bullheads Sunday. Searles was able to ride a consistent wave of hitting all night while the Saints were held off the scoreboard until the 7th inning.
St. Peter had a good scoring opportunity in the first inning when Mike Nachreiner hit a single through the infield before stealing second and advancing to third on a wild pitch. The threat ended without scoring Nachreiner as a two-out groundout brought the inning to a close.
Searles was able to put their first on 9 runs on the board in the bottom of the first, a trend that continued throughout the night.
St. Peter failed to register another hit until the top of the 7th inning when Brandon Kerling hit a single that advanced Jeff Baron who had walked the at-bat before.
Nachreiner reached base for the second time in the game with a walk before Kent Bass hit a single. Luke Larson followed that up with a hit of his own and Jeremy Nachreiner reached base but the Saints were unable to overcome the 9-run deficit as the Bullheads got the final out to keep the 9-2 lead.
St. Peter finished the game with a total of 4 hits on the night, three of them coming in the final inning, while drawing a pair of walks.
After this game, the Saints have two more contests remaining in the regular season with a Monday night game against the Mankato Twins and a Sunday afternoon game against the Minnetonka Lakers, both of them home games.