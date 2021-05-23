Maya Pettis threw a complete-game, two-hit shutout in leading St. Peter softball team to a 2-0 victory over host Belle Plaine on Saturday
Pettis (7-2) struck out seven and walked one, while Belle Plaine pitchers fanned 10 and walked four.
"Maya pitched a great game," St. Peter coach Heidi Niemeyer said. "She displayed such poise in a tight game against a really good team. It was a pitchers' duel for sure."
The Saints (15-3) scored both runs in the fourth inning. Elle Davis and Sophia Doherty led off with back-to-back walks. Lilly Ruffin reached on an error to load the bases. Grace Remmert doubled to left to drive in Doherty and Ruffin.
"Both sides each only got two hits," Niemeyer said. "We just came out on top because the Belle Plaine pitcher walked two of our girls before we got a timely hit from Grace."
Alyssa Hrdlicka, who doubled, and Remmert both went 1-for-3 for St. Peter.