The COVID-19 pandemic has dominated the news and sports in 2020.
In high school sports, it started with the cancellation of the state basketball tournaments in March. It continued with the shutdown of spring sports in April and then with a delayed and shortened fall sports in September. Now winter sports have been delayed since Nov. 20 until January.
Through it all, athletes have continued to train mostly on their own with hopes of their teams getting back together and practicing and playing games. It’s has been a whirlwind year, but athletes still managed to get in some games in some sports and provide some highlights. Here are the top 10 St. Peter Herald sports stories of 2020:
1) Pandemic changes the game
The COVID-19 pandemic virus has affected sports at all levels from youth to high school to adult. For example, in baseball from T-ball to senior men’s, seasons were shortened and schedules cut back. Spectator attendance was limited, many people wore face masks, and players needed to practice social distancing. It was a different world in sports in 2020, and it will continue into 2021 with the virus still looming.
2) An all-time great career
One of St. Peter’s best wrestlers of all time, Eli Hunt, capped off his six-year career in fifth place in the state Class AA tournament Feb.29 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hunt, who tied the season school win record at 41-5, finishes with a career record of 148-63 to tie for second all time with Matthew Pettis (148-53). Sage Loredo-Hollon is first at 159-64.
In his second straight all-state performance as a top six medalist, Hunt placed third last year. He missed his sophomore year with a broken leg.
“He probably would have been the school record if he wrestled every season,” St. Peter co-head coach Keith Hanson said.
“He’s got to be one of my top three,” Hanson said, noting that No. 3 all-time wins leader Ryan Timmerman is No. 1 as a three-time state medalist and two-time runner-up. Timmerman is tied with Hunt for the season wins record.
Hunt said “placing fifth is not as high as I wanted, but I’m really glad that I ended my high school career with a win. I’m super emotional right now. Top of the podium is the ultimate goal. There were a couple of other matches I thought I could have won here.”
Hunt, who went 4-2 this year at state, said he could have been “more offensive and moved his feet more, Overall I wrestled pretty well. Some things just didn’t happen to go my way.”
St. Peter senior Wareke Gillette’s career wasn’t too shabby either, finishing 136-84 which ranks him sixth all-time.
Gillette had his best season ever with a 31-8 record and his first trip to state.
“Wareke had a great season. He really turned it around,” Hanson said. “He learned how to win the close matches. But at the state tournament he couldn’t pull that last win off.”
The Saints also lose another longtime winning wrestler in Michael Connor who finished with 84 career wins.
“Those are three good seniors,” Hanson said. “There’s a lot of wins there. So we’re hoping we get some guys in the weight room and get a little bigger.”
Gillette, however, lost his only match at state.
Seeded No. 6, Gillette lost a close 8-7 decision to No. 11 seeded Mound Westonka senior Seth Anderson (31-6) in the first round.
3) A 26-year best
By finishing second in the Section 2AA wrestling team tournament Feb. 15 at Mankato West, the St. Peter Saints went further than they have gone in the tournament since 1994 when they finished first and qualified for state.
Seeded No. 5, St. Peter (13-11) upset No. 1 seeded Scott West (16-3 and ranked No. 5 in the state) in the semifinals 33-27 and fell to No. 2 seeded Hutchinson (19-3) in the finals 35-30.
“We talked about the frustrating season in taking some team losses, and we knew when we got all 14 of our guys on the mat we could make a statement,” St. Peter coach Keith Hanson said. “That was our theme today is make a statement. I think we did and taking home a section runner-up trophy was very exciting and very proud of this group!”
The No. 5 seeded St. Peter Saints earned their first appearance in the Section AA team semifinals in 25 years by defeating the No. 4 seeded Watertown Mayer/Mayer Lutheran Royals 41-22 on Feb. 13 at Watertown.
“Last night was a good performance by our entire team,” Hanson said. “It was the night of many firsts for the Saints as we had a full roster for the first time all season, maybe even going back a few seasons! It was also the first time qualifying for the Final Four of the Section, since 1994 when our team qualified for state that year!”
4) Major milestones hit
Two area basketball players reached 1,000 points for their careers: Sarah Conlon of St. Peter and Ben Holden of Cleveland.
Conlon, a senior forward, capped off her career with 1,132 points to ranked eighth all-time for St. Peter.
Others in the 1,000 point club are Olivia McCabe (2018), Olivia Hass (2015), Tailor Raymond (2013), Katy Kuiper (2012), Ann Marie Brown (2011), Megan Vogel (2003), Angie Loken (1997), Jenny Sylvester (1996), Natalee Heisler (1992) and Amy Yost (1991)..
Conlon, who plays for Southwest State University, also was voted All-State honorable mention for Class AAA by the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association.
Holden, a junior forward, became the eighth Cleveland boys basketball player to score 1,000 points in his career. He reached the milestone scoring 31 points against Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s in the Bethany Lutheran College Tournament on Feb. 8.
As a member of the Clipper 1,000-point Club, Holden joins Austin Plonsky (2018), Carter Kopet (2018), Jaiden Zishka (2017), Tom Kraft (2013), Matt Miller (2008), the late Robert “Buck” Wendelschafer (1963) and Bill Matejcek (1960).
“It’s surreal to get it,” Holden said. “I’m honored to be a part of those guys.”
5) Outstanding freshman season
St. Peter freshman Hannah Denzer set school records in the 200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle Oct. 24 in the Section 1A championships hosted by Simley at Inver Grove Heights Community Center.
Denzer topped the 200 freestyle record of 2:02.53 by Ashby Roloff in 2016 by placing sixth out of 36 in 2:02.30. She broke her own 2019 record of 5:29.50 in the 500 freestyle by finishing third out of 32 in 5:29.40. And she is among five medalists for the Saints who placed in the top eight in the section.
Denzer also anchored two relays to eighth places out of 10 entries: the 200 freestyle relay with junior Jaiden Landsom, senior Kathryn Larson and junior Olivia Denzer in 1:48.56 and the 400 freestyle relay with Olivia Denzer, junior Ellie Johnson, and senior Shelby Graft in 4:00.21.
Landsom also medaled in two individual events with fourth place out of 26 in the 100 butterfly in 1:03.74 and seventh place out of 25 in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.60.
St. Peter junior Salena Smit earned a sixth place medal in the 100 butterfly in 1:05.41.
6) Historic game changer recognized
Because of her pioneering efforts, Vicki Davis of St. Peter was among 15 new members inducted into the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame on April 5. I
Girls didn’t have the same opportunity to play sports when Davis grew up in St. Peter in the 1950s and ‘60s.
But that didn’t stop her from trying.
As a 10-year-old, she became the first girl in Minnesota to play Little League baseball in 1959. She played until she was 12 when she could no longer play because of the age limit; she was starting junior high, and they thought it best to get interested in other sports.
A 1967 graduate of St. Peter High School, there were no girls high school sports in Davis’ day, yet she went on to become a two-year captain in volleyball and basketball at Minnesota State University, Mankato (then called Mankato State University). She started the girls sports programs at Hastings and was the first woman to referee at the girls state basketball championships in 1975 and 1976.
“I can remember when I officiated that first state girls basketball tournament, and of course the game was on TV, and they also interviewed me on TV,” Davis said. “I wasn’t so nervous about the interview and officiating the game. I was more nervous about knowing that every bar in St. Peter and Hastings would have my game on along with everyone else watching me.”
7) A stellar season
St. Peter girls soccer team had a trio of major accomplishments in 2020.
The Saints capped off the regular season by shutting out Marshall 3-0 on Oct. 9 and clinching sole possession of first in the Big South Conference. St. Peter went undefeated at 9-0-2 heading into the Section 2A playoffs.
The Saints outshot the Tigers 11-2 as goalkeeper Katie Gurrola earned her fourth shutout. Maddie More led the Saints’ attack with a goal and and assist.
Facing a team that had not allowed a goal in the last 872 minutes or 10.5 games, the No. 6 seeded St. Peter girls soccer team faced an uphill battle against No. 2 seeded Southwest Christian in the Section 2A semifinals Wednesday inside Champions Hall Sport and Event Center in Eden Prairie.
But the Saints made a game of it.
After a scoreless first half and falling behind on a goal by SWC’s Sarah Johnson on a scramble in front with 24:47 left in the second half, the Saints tied it 1-1 when sophomore midfielder Adrianna Bixby alertly picked up a rebound in the slot on a free kick off the post by senior defender Vanessa Krueger and scored with her left foot with 7:50 to play.
St. Peter became only the second team this season to score against the Stars, who allowed just two goals this season while scoring 57.
Unfortunately for the Saints, CWC’s Avery Tollefson, assisted by Emma Baribault, scored the game-winning goal on a breakaway with 45 seconds left to win 2-1.
“We fought hard tonight,” St. Peter coach Bre Steele said. “Unfortunately they scored in the last 45 seconds of the game to win the game. Our defense played tough tonight, and they didn’t allow for SW Christian to have many chances on Katie Gurrola. We ran through the ball and if the ball got taken away, we chased the opponent down to win the ball back.
“It’s unfortunate that our season had to end tonight. But I had so much fun this season coaching this team! We have to be proud of this season and what we accomplished together as a team. We are going to miss our nine seniors next year.”
Senior striker Emma Jones joined an elite group of St. Peter girls soccer players selected to the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association girls Class A second team.
Four others in the 14-year history of St. Peter High School girls soccer history made second team all state: Marta Springer in 2014, Ella Wiebusch and Annika Johnson in 2015 and Kiki Krueger in 2018.
“To reach this level it means a lot,” Jones said. “It is an incredible honor to be recognized for this award, and I’m so thankful for everyone who got me here.”
She credits her teammates, coaches and family for helping her reach a high level.
Jones stepped up her play greatly this season with 18 goals and 10 assists in 14 games. Last season she had seven goals and one assist.
8) Signed up for college
Six St. Peter High School athletes signed letters of intent to play college sports during spring signing day Feb. 19.
In introducing the athletes in front family, friends, coaches and teammates, St. Peter Activities Director Jordan Paula said this is the most St. Peter athletes to sign at one time since he has been here.
Two Saints signed for football: Michael Connor at Division III Concordia College-Moorhead and Carson Kennedy at DIII Gustavus Adolphus College. Eli Hunt also is going to Concordia but to compete in wrestling. Allie McCabe will step up to the plate for Iowa Lakes Community College softball. Amelia Carlson will compete at the next level of soccer at DIII St. Norbert College. Alli Madden is making a run for track and field at Morningside College, a NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) school.
9) Next level hockey
Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey players Keely Olness of LS-H and Madi Kisor of St. Peter signed to play Division III college hockey
Olness, a center and defender, signed Feb. 5 with St. Scholastica in Duluth to play Division III hockey.
“I’m really excited,” said Olness. “It’s nice to be officially committed and everything. I’m really excited to meet all the girls on the team and just be in college and play college hockey because it’s a lot different from high school hockey.”
Olness ended her final season as the team’s leading scorer, with 27 goals, 21 assists and 48 points.
Kisor plays goalie at Concordia College-Moorhead. In her senior season with the Bulldogs, Kisor had a 3.45 goals against average with 704 saves and a .892 goals against average.
“The coaches were always pushing me to be the best that I could be, and always making sure that my head was in the right place before, during and after games,” Kisor said. “The support that the Bulldogs have is tremendous, and a lot of it goes to the coaches.”
10. Finishing on a high
Mankato Loyola/Cleveland senior Tyler Erickson led Le Sueur County area boys runners, placing fourth out of 128 finishers in 17 minutes, 37.4 seconds over 5,000 meters in the Section 2A cross country championships Oct. 13 at Montgomery National Golf Club. He would’ve made state at that pace.
At the tougher Section 2AA level, Hadley Stuehrenberg led St. Peter girls in 43rd place out of 116 runners in 22:03.1. The St. Peter boys were led by Gavin Selly in 63rd out of 118 runners and a time 18:53 over 5,000 meters.