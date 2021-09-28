Tuesday night the St. Peter girls soccer team made the trip to New Ulm where the teams played to a 0-0 draw.
"We played well tonight as a team," said Saints head coach Breanna Landsteiner. "Our back line really stepped up tonight and played as a unit. They recovered when they got beat and they beat the other team to the ball."
It was the St. Peter that held the edge in shots on goal with nine compared to six for the Eagles.
"We passed well through the midfield and we made runs up top that we haven’t ever seen before," said Landsteiner. "Now, we just need to find the back of the net."
The team selected players of the game were Sam Madden and Piper Ruble who make up the back center pair as well as Audra Bixby.
The Saints return to the pitch Thursday, Sept. 30 when they host Loyola with kickoff scheduled for 6:45 p.m.