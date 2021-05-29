The eight-team Section 2AAA baseball match-ups were released Saturday, and No. 7 seeded St. Peter (7-13)will open the double-elimination playoffs at No. 2 seeded New Ulm (15-3) at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 at Johnson Park.
New Ulm, which won the Big South Conference championship, swept St. Peter during the regular season 11-7, 3-2.
The winner will play the winner of No. 3 Marshall (13-6) and No. 6 Waconia (7-13) at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5 at Mueller Park at New Ulm. The losers will play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at Mueller Park in New Ulm.
In other first-round games, No. 1 seeded Mankato West (18-1) will host No. 8 Worthington (8-10) and No. 4 Mankato East (11-8) will host No. 5 Hutchinson (11-9). The winners will play at 11 a.m. Saturday. June 5 at Johnson Park in New Ulm. The losers will play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at Johnson Park in New Ulm.