St. Peter head coach Kris Glidden does a COVID fist bump to show her approval of junior Anna Klatt's performance on balance beam. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com
St. Peter eighth-grader Trista Landsom bounces up and down on the balance beam. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Led by all-around champion Trista Landsom, St. Peter gymnastics team scored a season high in team points with a 132.4-128.1 win over Waseca in a Big South Conference dual meet on Saturday afternoon at Mankato Area Gymnastics School. 

Trista Landsom finished first all-around with 34.05. She finished first on vault (8.6), first on uneven parallel bars (8.7), tied for fourth on balance beam (8.0) and third on floor exercises (8.75).

St. Peter eighth-grader Addision Landsom jumps above the balance beam (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Addison Landsom of St. Peter placed third all-around (32.675) with third on vault (8.4), fourth on beam (7.9), second on beam (8.175) and fifth on floor (8.2).

Anna Klatt of St. Peter took fifth all-around (32.425) with a tie for second on vault (8.45), a tie for seventh on bars (7.45), seventh on beam (7.675) and second on floor (8.85).

St. Peter's Audrey Kennedy landed sixth all-around (32.25) with sixth on vault (8.05), fifth on bars (7.85), first on beam (8.25) and sixth on floor (8.1).

St. Peter junior Makayla Moline finished second on uneven parallel bars with an 8.2.(Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Makayla Moline placed second on bars (8.2) and sixth on beam (7.925).

Nora Fondie of St. Peter earned ninth on floor (7.325).

St. Peter (3-1) returns to Mankato Area Gymnastics School at 6 p.m. Friday to host a rematch with Blue Earth Area. The Saints defeated the Bucs 125.5-122.6 in the season opener. 

