Sunday marked the official end of the St. Peter girls tennis season, as Head Coach Aaron Rothenberger and Assistant Coach Bob Messerli gave out season awards.
Rothenberger started out the banquet thanking Messerli for his excellent coaching in his third season with the girls and boys tennis teams. Bridget Mathiowetz also was given accolades for her first year as a volunteer assistant coach. She is a fourth-grade teacher at North Elementary and coached at Annandale prior to coming to St. Peter. The parents and families were given praise for the community and connection created during the season, too.
Rothenberger then expressed three things he would like to see the girls focus on during the off-season: continuation of skills, strengthening and conditioning, and match play. To further his points, he narrated his own story of getting tennis instruction for the first time his 10th-grade year in HS. He played at Brandon Valley HS in Brandon, SD. At the time he played HS tennis in the late 1990’s, there were only 20 teams playing tennis in SD. SD HS tennis is different from MN HS tennis in that a team has six singles and three dubs (doubles) positions, and team members are eligible to play both singles and doubles in the same match. Thus, there usually are six players at varsity level and the rest play JV. Moreover, everyone who played varsity level tennis in SD went to state.
Rothenberger spent the summer before his junior year taking lessons in Sioux Falls, SD, and came back to not only play the entire season at varsity level and letter his junior year, but he and his doubles partner—they were unranked—beat the No. 4 and No. 5 doubles teams at the state level. His senior year he played No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles and lost in the quarterfinals in both singles and doubles at the state level. He also played other sports in off-tennis season, and this assisted him in strength and conditioning during high school, but he needed to increase this area and in match play through USTA tournaments to prove himself at the collegiate level. Rothenberger used his personal experiences to demonstrate what he had to prioritize and work on more so than other categories as a way to motivate his Saints girl players as to what they can work on during the off-season.
After Rothenberger’s inspirational speech, Messerli first called up the Junior High and JV team and presented them with pictures he had taken. In addition to his coaching talents, Messerli often can be seen taking stellar action photos of the girls in match play and practice. Messerli and Rothenberger noted the depth of experience this year’s Junior High and JV team brought to this year’s season. As a result, this was one of the strongest JH and JV teams the Saints have had in a long time.
Rothenberger then introduced the 14 varsity letter winners. Returning letter winners included: Milena Lund (12), Ella Boomgaarden (12), Emily Salfer (11), Lizzy Orth (11), Josie Wiebusch (10), and Amelia Hildebrandt (9). First-time letter winners were study abroad student, Oyku Celik (12), Jayna Matejcek (11), Molly Voeltz (10), Macy Weller (9), Raina Roemhildt (9), Rhyan Holmgren (8), Maddie Kamm (8), and Annika Southworth (7).
Big South East All-Conference winners were next announced: Hildebrandt and Boomgaarden (two-time winners), Salfer, Lund, and Wiebusch (first-time winners).
Most Improved Player, nominated by the team, was given to Matejcek, who, like last year’s recipient of this award, Wiebusch, joined tennis for the first time. She started the season playing doubles at the JV level, and, after Orth was out injured for a few weeks, moved up to No. 3 Doubles with Wiebusch. The two, who also play basketball together, had a successful latter half of the season at varsity, winning most of their matches and earning second place at the St. James Quad in No. 3 Doubles.
Most Valuable Player, nominated by the team, was given to Hildebrandt. Hildebrandt said she was honored by this award, but quite shocked. “There certainly are many valuable members on this team: our captains (Boomgaarden, Orth, Salfer), those who played both singles No. 2 and doubles (Salfer and Lund), and others who played varsity singles and doubles—some for the first time.” Hildebrandt moved up from No. 4 and 3 position her eighth-grade year to playing a few end-of-season and section matches at No. 2. With no other returning varsity singles players, Hildebrandt had the tall task of moving up to No. 1 as a ninth-grader. Rothenberger explained, though, she handled this well and expects her to come back stronger next year.
The final awards, before the captains gave out their own personalized awards and gifts to their teammates, presented were academic awards: none of the ninth-graders’ GPAs were included in this team award, as only last Spring semester grades are counted into the equation. A gold academic award was given to the team for those who were eligible (9 team members) and maintained a 3.75 or higher GPA (the cumulative GPA for the 9 Saints players was 3.85). In addition, seniors Boomgaarden and Lund were given academic awards for having GPA’s at 3.75 and/or above that mark.
The Saints lose Lund and Boomgaarden to graduation in the spring, and Celik will go back to Turkey after the academic year. The evening wrapped up with the announcement of 2020-21 Saints co-captains Orth and Salfer, who were voted upon by their peers.
Boomgaarden, who served as co-captain this past year, provided her wishes for next year’s team: “There is a lot of young talent on this team, I am so excited to see how far they go. Lizzy and Emily are great leaders and will do a great job leading this team next year. Honestly, my goal for them next year is just to have fun. Work hard and have fun. This team is full of funny, smart girls- I'm going to miss them.”