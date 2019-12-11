St. Peter earned a Tuesday home dual meet victory over Blue Earth Area in girls gymnastics.
The Saints earned judges points totaling 128.000 against the Buccaneers' 119.325. The meet was held at the Lund Center facility on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College.
St. Peter's Anna Klatt captured the all-around top score with a four-event total of 31.575, edging Saints teammate Bella Edmonds at 31.525. Haley Kalis of BEA was third at 31.025.
It was Klatt's top floor score of the meet at 8.425 which put her atop the all-around competition. She also recorded scores of 8.350 on the vault, 6.900 on the bars, and 7.900 on the beam.
Edmonds earned the top score in the vault at 8.750 to open competition, then turned in scores of 7.600 on the bars, 7.550 on the beam, and 7.625 on the floor exercise.
St. Peter's Makayla Moline recorded the top score on the balance beam with an 8.050. She also earned scores of 7.450 on the bars, and a 7.200 in the floor exercise.
The Saints' Audrey Kennedy was top scorer on the bars with a 7.850. she also scored a 7.850 on the beam and an 8.325 on the floor.
Kaylee Moreau earned a couple top finishes in her three events. She was tied for second best score on the floor with an 8.400, was third in the vault at 8.475, and added a 6.800 on the bars.
Hannah Brenke was fourth in the vault with a score of 8.400. She also recorded a 7.650 on the beam.
Lauren Feder's lone score came the vault event with a 7.950.