With three 6-foot tall players, plus a 5-9 wing and a 5-8 point guard, St. Peter girls basketball team provides a formidable opposition.
The Saints made the most of their size rolling over New Ulm 66-27 on Tuesday at St. Peter.
Rhyan Holmgren, a 5-9 wing, led the Saints with 20 points.
Six-foot posts Abby Maloney and Morgan Kelly both scored 11 points.
Josie Wiebusch, a 5-8 point guard, netted seven points.
Six-foot post Lilly Ruffin scored four points.
The Saints' size also made it difficult for New Ulm to score. St. Peter held the Eagles to just nine points in the first half and 18 points in the second half.
"We had a size advantage on New Ulm which we tried to take advantage of," St. Peter head coach Bob Southworth said. "We out scored them in the paint (38-12) which is what we were hoping to do. We also took care of the ball better then we have recently (13 turnovers). It was really fun to have some students at the game who brought some atmosphere."
The Saints also were almost perfect from the free-throw line at 11 of 12.
New Ulm dropped to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big South Conference.
St. Peter (5-1, 4-1) travels to Fairmont (2-2, 1-1) at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
"Looking forward to a couple practice days before Fairmont on Friday," Southworth said.