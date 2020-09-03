Maddie More finally came through with her first goal of the season.
And it was a big one.
The St. Peter senior midfielder scored the game-winning goal, assisted by senior forward Emma Jones, with just more than 7 minutes to play as the Saints edged host Fairmont 2-1 on Friday.
In the first half, Jones scored unassisted.
The Saints out shot the Cardinals 12-10, with St. Peter goalkeeper Katie Gurrola making nine saves.
"Tonight was an exciting game," St. Peter head coach Bre Steele said. "Fairmont is a strong, physical, fast team. We came out strong and put forth our best effort. They had quite a few chances. The ball hit the post multiple different times. But luck was on our side tonight; the ball didn’t bounce in for Fairmont. We capitalized on opportunities, and we need to keep working on one-on-one drills. I’m excited for this time! They have heart and determination to win."
St. Peter (3-0) and Fairmont (1-2) meet again at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 8 at St. Peter.