Sixth grader-to-be Kady Thoms, 11, started playing in the St. Peter summer youth tennis camp as a kindergartner, and she plans to continue playing through high school.
“I think so,” she said when asked if she will join team in seventh-grade.
Fourth grader-to-be Bray Lassiter, 8, just finished his second year in the St. Peter tennis camp, but he may not get a chance to play high school tennis.
Lassiter attends Cleveland School, which doesn’t have a high school boys tennis team.
“I don’t know if I will play tennis in high school,” he said. “There’s only a tennis court at the playground.”
However, that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t like playing tennis.
“It’s really fun because it gets you active all the time, and it’s something to do during the summer,” Lassiter said.
He came out again “just to have some fun from last year. It’s a lot of fun, and I realized I could be really good at it. And I am. I’m good at forehands. I don’t know if I’m good at the backhand. I learned it last year.”
Lassiter said he learned the “forehand, backhand, volleys, a lot of stuff actually.”
Thoms said, “I really like the chance to play tennis with my own actual ages. I really like the running part and just hitting the ball.
“I’ve taken this class since kindergarten, so I’ve really gotten good at my strokes. They helped me get really good at my backhand, which I wasn’t really good at.”
The backhand is harder to learn than a forehand.
Thoms said her goal is to just be better at tennis.
Lassiter has multiple sports’ interests, so he has a lot options to consider. He also has played baseball and soccer and wrestled.
“And I might do football and basketball,” Lassiter said. “And if I don’t go to my sister’s softball game, I have baseball. But we don’t have any games because we can’t really do anything with other people, so we only play against the third-grade team. It’s like the same team but third-graders, and we’re going into fourth grade. And they’re really good.”
Introduction to tennis
A big reason for the tennis camp is to introduce players to the sport.
Camp founder/owner Aaron Rothenberger, long-time head coach of St. Peter High School girls and boys tennis teams, said the camp is “a good way to introduce what tennis is all about and create activities that are not purely just for tennis, but they work for other sports. When you work on footwork, doesn’t that apply to basketball? Eye-hand coordination, tossing the ball applies for other sports. We’re teaching basic skills of tennis and working on athleticism and eye-hand coordination and ultimately having fun with kids.
“A lot of these kids might not even play tennis in high school, but we’re trying to make them more well-rounded athletes and tennis players if that’s what they want to do. A lot of kids say they enjoy it. But I would hope they would not decide this early.”
Rothenberger has run this camp for three years. Before that he worked with the city rec program.
“I kind of separated from that,” he said. “This is more my own personal camp, and it’s great. I try to utilize some of that money for equipment, T-shirts and paying for the coaches.”
Fourth-grade teacher Bridget Mathowitz and former St. Peter High School and Gustavus Adolphus College player Zeke Haugen are the other coaches.
A half dozen St. Peter High School girls players are volunteer coaches. They are not paid, but Rothenberger gives them gift cards for helping out in the last camp July 6-10 and the second camp July 20-24. Sessions were held four days for an hour and half, with a rain makeup day on Friday.
The second session attracted 60 kids in kindergarten through sixth grade. They were split into two levels: third through sixth grades from 9 to 10:35 a.m. and the kindergarten through second grades from 10:30 to 11:50.
Different strokes for different folks
Different sized rackets and balls are used for the younger players.
“We have modified tennis balls that make it a little bit easier for rallies,” Rothenberger said. “To be able to make contact with the ball, we have racket sizes for different sizes of kids, so that they can be successful. The balls are lower compression and different sizes.”
But they do some of the same drills as bigger players do.
“We work on the basic strokes, your ground strokes, your volleys,” Rothenberger said. “And then we try to work on consistency and keeping the ball in play. We do certain drills that promote that.”
The virus
Safety precautions are taken in light of the COVID-19 pandemic virus. Instructors wear face masks.
“We try to do whatever we can to prevent the illness from spreading,” Rothenberger said. “We’re trying to keep kids separated. We try to sanitize rackets as best we can. We know the virus doesn’t last long on objects. We’re outside which is great. We’re not condensed in a a ventilated area. So we try to offer hand sanitizer for kids. We ask parents to make sure they come in with clean hands. Stay home when they’re not feeling well. Kind of the CDC guidelines.
“We have some high school helpers just because our third through sixth-grades are in the mid 20s for numbers, and it’s good to have a few extra hands to help out. We also have them help sanitize things and try to exit different ways when the third- through sixth-graders are done, so it’s not so congested when the younger kids come in in the middle areas. So we try and do things to minimize large groups of people condensed in a small area.”
Tennis is one sport where you can spread out. “In doubles even it’s not too bad,” Rothenberger said. “It’s just making sure they’re not breathing on each other. We don’t encourage high 5s. Maybe a tap on the edge of their racket or air high 5. We just try to verbally praise as best we can.”
Doubles takes communication, but Rothenberger said, “These kids don’t really do doubles. It’s just focusing on the skills. With my older kids, 10th- through 12th-grades, we try to make sure they’re communicating.”