...HEAVY SNOW TO CONTINUE OVER SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA WITH LIGHT
TO MODERATE SNOW OVER CENTRAL THROUGH SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA...
.Snow, occasionally heavy at times, will spread southeast through
the afternoon. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour are possible
along the Minnesota River Valley, west of Mankato, and over the
Buffalo Ridge. The snow will end from north to south late this
afternoon through the evening hours.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through early Friday
evening west of a line from Glenwood to Albert Lea. A Winter
Weather Advisory remains in effect east of the warning area to
the Mississippi River.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected in the
warning area with 3 to 5 inches in the advisory area. Amounts
will drop off quickly east of the Mississippi River.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Thursday night, the St. Peter girls basketball team hosted rival New Ulm in a game that would end up being one of the most impressive performances the Saints have put together this season. While shooting over 50% from the field, St. Peter convincingly defeated the Eagles 71-30 to improve the team's record to 13-1 (5-0 BSE) this season.
New Ulm came into the game down a handful of players, but the Saints didn't take the game any less seriously as they attacked every aspect of the Eagles game. Within a few minutes, the St. Peter pressure defense began forcing turnovers that immediately turned into scoring opportunities.
The Saints ultimately forced 19 turnovers and converted those into 30 points off turnovers, matching New Ulm's scoring total on the night. St. Peter also finished the game with a 36-15 edge in rebounds, 18 of them coming on the offensive end.
Team play was also a huge win for the Saints as they posted 22 assists on 38 made field goals. As a team, St. Peter shot 52% from the field, 45% from three point range and 100% from the line.
Rhyan Holmgren led the team in scoring with 25 points and added five rebounds and three assists while Annika Southworth finished with 22 points, making 8-10 field goals in the win including 6-7 threes.
Lilly Ruffin scored 12 points and pulled down nine boards while tacking on a pair of blocks. Abby Maloney posted seven rebounds and stole the ball three times and Josie Wiebusch assisted on six shots while stealing the ball five times.
St. Peter returns to the hardwood Saturday, Jan. 15 when the team travels to take on Kasson-Mantorville with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.