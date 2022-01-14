Josie Wiebusch.JPG

Josie Wiebusch. (File Photo/Southernminn.com)
211209 sph spt gbb team.JPG

The St. Peter Saints girls basketball team. (File Photo/Southernminn.com)

Thursday night, the St. Peter girls basketball team hosted rival New Ulm in a game that would end up being one of the most impressive performances the Saints have put together this season. While shooting over 50% from the field, St. Peter convincingly defeated the Eagles 71-30 to improve the team's record to 13-1 (5-0 BSE) this season.

211209 sph spt gbb team.JPG

The St. Peter Saints girls basketball team. (File Photo/Southernminn.com)

New Ulm came into the game down a handful of players, but the Saints didn't take the game any less seriously as they attacked every aspect of the Eagles game. Within a few minutes, the St. Peter pressure defense began forcing turnovers that immediately turned into scoring opportunities.

The Saints ultimately forced 19 turnovers and converted those into 30 points off turnovers, matching New Ulm's scoring total on the night. St. Peter also finished the game with a 36-15 edge in rebounds, 18 of them coming on the offensive end.

Team play was also a huge win for the Saints as they posted 22 assists on 38 made field goals. As a team, St. Peter shot 52% from the field, 45% from three point range and 100% from the line.

Rhyan Holmgren.JPG

Rhyan Holmgren. (File Photo/Southernminn.com)

Rhyan Holmgren led the team in scoring with 25 points and added five rebounds and three assists while Annika Southworth finished with 22 points, making 8-10 field goals in the win including 6-7 threes.

Lilly Ruffin scored 12 points and pulled down nine boards while tacking on a pair of blocks. Abby Maloney posted seven rebounds and stole the ball three times and Josie Wiebusch assisted on six shots while stealing the ball five times. 

St. Peter returns to the hardwood Saturday, Jan. 15 when the team travels to take on Kasson-Mantorville with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments