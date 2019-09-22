St. Peter volleyball team finished 4-1 and second place Saturday in the Sibley East Tournament.
The Saints took first in their pool with a 3-0 record. St. Peter defeated Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 25-10, 25-19, Maple River 25-17, 25-13 and Springfield 27-25, 25-22.
Then the Saints finished 1-1 and second place in winners' bracket, defeating Sibley East 15-25, 25-12, 15-8 and falling to Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 13-25, 23-25.
Sarah Conlon led the Saints in the tournament with a strong all-around game that included 42 kills, 31 digs, 20 blocks, seven ace serves and three set assists.
Paige Hewitt collected a team-high 82 set assists, plus 12 digs, 11 kills, seven ace serves and four blocks.
Allie McCabe led with 50 digs, plus seven set assists and four ace serves.
Maggie Pierret whacked 26 kills and picked up two digs.
Brielle Bushaw notched 19 kills, five blocks, four digs and four ace serves.
Grace Remmert had 16 kills, 22 digs and four blocks.
Carlie Chabot finished with 10 kills, nine digs, four ace serves and one set assist.
McKenna VanZee picked up 34 digs, two ace serves and one kill.
Lilly Ruffin earned two kills and one dig.
Lauren Niemeyer and Breanna Hagen notched one kill each.
Alyssa Hrdlicka served one ace.
The Saints (11-6) host Sibley East at 7:15 p.m. Monday and travel to St. James at 7:15 Tuesday.
Last Thursday's match scheduled at Blue Earth Area has been rescheduled for 7:15 p.m. Sept. 26.