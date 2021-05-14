Tri-City United girls won six of the 18 events on their way to winning the TCU Triangular on Thursday.
Girls team rankings showed: 1) Tri-City United 97, 2) Waterville-Elysian-Morris 89, 3) Hutchinson 78
Charlotte Houn swept the hurdles finishing first in the 100 hurdles in 18.29 seconds and the 300 hurdles 55.02.
Josie Plut also won two events: the 1600 meters run in 5:50.90 and the 4x400 relay with Yasmin Ruiz, Annabelle Davies andGabriella Dahlke in 4:44.44
Kathleen Pichotta won the 3200 meter run in 15:18.51.
Erika Kadrlik hopped, skipped and jumped to first place in the triple jump at 32 feet, 6 inches.
"Very happy with our performance and win on Thursday," TCU girls head coach Brian Fogal said. "WEM and Hutchinson are very good teams.
"We again are improving each week, and the girls are working really hard. Many great performances and first places."
"We have one last meet at Norwood next week (Tuesday, May 18) before we head into Conference Championships and Sub Sections.
"I am excited about how our team is shaping up as the season moves forward."
The Titan boys placed second as a team: 1) Hutchinson 121, 2) TCU 118 3) WEM 37
"We had another perfect day for a track meet," TCU boys head coach Craig Nordling said.
"This meet gave us the opportunity to compete against teams that we rarely compete against, in WEM and Hutchinson.
"In the end we were narrowly beaten by Hutchinson, who dominated the throwing events. Our lack of depth in the throwing events is something that we hope to improve on in the upcoming seasons. However, for being a relatively young team, it is encouraging for us to see the results from last night.
"Great effort by Jordan Meyer who won both hurdle races. In the 110m hurdles, Jordan posted a 15.7, which is getting him closer to where he needs to be to be competitive in the section race.
"I thought all of our relay teams ran well, With smaller meets it enables us to run multiple relay teams.
"We are experiencing some injuries. Hopefully we can use next week to get healthy. We are definitely looking forward to May 25th (3 p.m. at Belle Plaine). We have been given the go ahead to run a normal MRC Outdoor Championship Meet. All conference teams, boys and girls, will be at the same track. That will be an exciting opportunity and great competition."