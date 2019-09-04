Cleveland Volleyball
COACHES
Head coach: Bree Meyer, sixth season
Assistant coach: Sally Kortuem, third year coaching at Cleveland
Junior High coach: Cassidy Kopet
Junior High coach: Katie Hoffmann
KEY PLAYERS
McKenna Robb – 5-11 senior outside hitter, captain. Last season Robb smacked 356 kills and scooped up 323 digs. She also had 34 ace serves, nine blocks and a dozen set assists. She was the Clippers’ MVP and a member of the All Valley Conference first team. “McKenna is an outstanding all-around player,” said head coach Bree Meyer. “She is able to hit from anywhere on the court and has a mean jump serve. She is a leader on and off of the court for our team.”
Lexi Hollerich – Senior defensive specialist, captain. She led the team with 41 ace serves last year. She also had 214 digs. She is moving from back-row to playing all the way around this year. She might play some outside in place of the injured Halle McCabe, who is out for the season. “Lexi is our talker on the court,” Meyer said. “She hustles like no other player, and she also has an aggressive jump serve.”
Taylin Gosch – Sophomore setter. She had 640 set assists last year as well as 188 digs and 35 ace serves. She was an All-Conference Honorable Mention last year. “Taylin is able to connect with her hitters from all over the court,” Meyer said. “She is also becoming more aggressive on her blocking.”
Emily Kern – 5-11 sophomore middle hitter. In her first year on varsity last season, she had 125 kills, 39 blocks, 65 digs, 13 ace serves and 18 set assists. “Emily Kern is following in McKenna's footsteps and is developing as an all-around player,” Meyer said. “She can also hit from anywhere on the court.”
Mya Krenik – Senior right side player. She has quick feet and a good sense of the spacing.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Mazie Anderson – Senior back row specialist
Harley Connor – Freshman middle hitter
Emma Sweere – Freshman back row specialist
Jordyn Klingel – Sophomore right side hitter
MOVED ON
Joie Weller (OH), Julia McCabe (DS), Katelyn McCabe (OH), Sydney Klingel (Libero), Allison Schmoll (RH). Not participating from the team last season are seniors Lex Domonoske and Sydnee Germscheid.
SEASON OUTLOOK
Last season, the Clippers finished with an 18-12 record and, with 3-0 losses to St. Clair and Alden-Conger, were third in the Valley Conference for the second year in a row. Competing in the quarterfinals of the North Subsection 2A tournament was as far as a Clipper volleyball team has advanced in the post season, at least recently, but as the No. 4 seed, their run ended when they fell 3-0 to top-ranked BOLD
This year, Meyer, who is now the sole head coach with the resignation of Kali Gosch, expects the Clippers to be conference champions.
“Our focus is beating St. Clair (they have a new head coach) and Alden-Conger (they lost Northern Lights player Erika Bute). Last year Cleveland won two playoff games, so our goal is to surpass that. Mayer Lutheran is going to be the team to beat. We played them in a Captain's tournament in August at Minnesota Volleyball Warehouse.”
Whatever the Clippers do, they will have to do it without junior Halle McCabe, who is out for the season with a knee injury. Although only 5-6, McCabe was an intrepid powerhouse at the net last season when she had 116 kills, 50 digs and 10 blocks.
“Losing Halle in our first Breakdown tournament in June was devastating,” Meyer said. “She is fearless and is not afraid to pound the ball. She has an amazing vertical. She will be missed, but we look forward to having her back her senior year.”
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
“We will truly miss our five seniors from last year: Joie, Katelyn, Sydney, Julia and Allison. But their dedication and leadership are what is going to help this year's team be so successful. McKenna and Lexi are ready to step-up and show that Cleveland means business. We want to be Conference Champions.” – Bree Meyer, head coach
BY THE NUMBERS
67 – The number girls in the 7th-12th grade volleyball program (35 in grades 9-12th and 32 in grades 7th-8th); Volleyball is booming at Cleveland.
69 – The number of Kills McKenna Robb is away from a career 1000
129 – The number of kills Robb is away from a career 1000
8.27 – The Clippers’ first game of the season. They will have a chance to avenge a narrow loss to visiting New Ulm Cathedral.