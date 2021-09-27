Monday night, the Cleveland Clippers volleyball team played host to the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants. After splitting the first two sets, it was the Clippers who pulled away to earn the 3-1 (25-23, 22-25. 25-17, 25-19) victory behind a barrage of deadly serves.
"We struggled the second set a bit," said Cleveland setter and co-captain Taylin Gosch. "As a team, we talked about our rotations during the breaks, which really helped us play as a team instead of individuals."
Le Sueur co-captain Julia More noted, "We played pretty well as we were on our toes and working really well together. Overall, it was a good match."
The opening set was a back and forth affair, with the teams trading points all the way to 16-16 before the Clippers broke out with a 4-0 run to take a 20-16 lead and force the Giants to take a timeout. On the opening play out of the timeout, More crushed a ball down the line to end the Cleveland run.
Three plays later, a block from the LS-H duo of Emma Osborne and Lexi Terwedo cut the Clipper lead to 21-19. The teams once again traded points with ties at 21-21, 22-22 and 23-23 before Cleveland was able to put together two straight points to take the first set 25-23.
The Giants opened the second set with an 8-2 run, putting the Clippers on their heels, but as they have all year, Cleveland battled its way back into the set, and a monster kill from Emily Kern punctuated a 6-1 run for the Clippers.
Cleveland had some difficulty controlling serves throughout the second set, and after a big kill from the Giants' Jaden Denn, LS-H was able to pull away and take the set 25-22 to tie the match at 1-1.
More noted, "As our bus driver says, 'serve em where they ain't' and we kept them on their toes and moving while being smart with the ball."
Riding high off the momentum of winning the second set, the Giants jumped out to a 16-10 lead, forcing Cleveland to take a timeout. The Clippers made some rotation adjustments in the timeout and with Gosch at the service line, Cleveland would go on a devastating 13-0 run to not only re-take the lead, but also essentially wrap up the set, which the Clippers would take 25-17.
"All it takes is one little rotation," said Gosch. "You pull someone back, and you try something new, and it can really help. It gets the team motivated, and if they mess up, you just shake it off and help your teammate."
The fourth set opened with neither team grabbing an immediate foothold, and with the set tied 7-7, Giants outside hitter Samantha Wilbright smoked a ball into the heart of the Clipper defense, where Gosch made an incredible diving dig to give her teammates a shot. They capitalized, earning the kill on a touch play.
The energy was alive in the Cleveland gymnasium, as the teams traded points and big plays being made on both sides. On back-to-back plays, LS-H saw Andrea Terwedo block a ball at the net before Emma Osborne smashed a kill home to cut the Clipper lead to 13-11.
Cleveland was able to break the set open though when Zoe Porter notched back-to-back aces to take a 16-11 lead. The Giants would cut the lead to as little as two points after More recorded a block but the dangerous serving of the Clippers would be enough to earn the 25-19 win, taking the match 3-1.
"Our team is all about winning and having fun," said Gosch. "Before each game we ask what it is we want to improve this time and for us tonight it was just to have fun."
Gosch finished the night with 36 assist, six digs and two kills while going 33-33 at the service line with an ace. Kern led the way for Cleveland with 21 kills and seven blocks and Emma Sweere recorded 30 digs. Savannah Meyer added 16 digs with a perfect 10-10 performance at the line.
The Clippers return to action Tuesday, Sept. 28 when they host Mankato Loyola. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. as there will be no JV match prior to the varsity matchup.
The Giants also return to the floor Tuesday, Sept. 28 when they host Sibley East with first serve scheduled for 7 p.m.