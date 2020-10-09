St. Peter girls soccer team capped off the regular season by shutting out Marshall and clinching sole possession of first in the Big South Conference.
"We are 2020 conference champions!" Bre Steele said of the Saints who are undefeated at 9-0-2 heading into the Section 2A playoffs.
The Saints out shot the Tigers 11-2 as goalkeeper Katie Gurrola earned her fourth shutout of the season.
Maddie More led the Saints' attack with a goal and and assist.
More scored the lone goal in the first half, assisted by Natalie Petersen.
In the second half Emma Jones scored, assisted by Vanessa Krueger.
Miranda Seham finished off the scoring with a goal assisted by More.
"We played great tonight!" Steele said. "We passed the ball, made runs off the ball and created opportunities. The second half was much better than our first. We took more shots and more opportunities. We played as a whole unit. Our defenders didn’t let anyone behind them and our outside defenders got involved in the play. Our center defenders were calm and kept our team mentally in the game. Our midfielders ran back to help defend and then would make runs to get involved in the offensive play. Our forwards pressured their defenders and ran through the ball when it was a 50/50 ball.
"I am hoping this type of play rolls over into sections next week. We play Tuesday but not sure who we play yet or what seed we are. We find that out this weekend."