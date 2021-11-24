Coming off a fourth place finish in section, despite a disjointed season full of uncertainty, the St. Peter gymnastics team are poised to put together an exciting year. The team captains, Anna Klatt and Makayla Moline, know the expectations for this squad and are thankful to get a more normal season for their senior year.
"Our varsity is pretty experienced this year and we should be the best we've been and have a lot of girls go on to state," said Moline.
"We are very excited to have Gustavus allow us to practice and compete here again," added Klatt. "I just hope to keep making this a positive and fun environment for the girls."
One early obstacle for the team was that several members were involved in the school musical while others were still competing for the swim and dive team, but the leaders prepared the team to welcome them back into the fold seamlessly.
"When the swimmers and divers were off and the people in the musical were busy, we were still able to do a lot as a team and be ready for them to come back and still support them in their events," said Klatt.
They also hope to do everything in their power to make the gymnastics team as welcoming and empowering as possible for their teammates.
"Everyone is extremely positive and cheering for one another," said Moline. "Support and encouragement is key to how we lead."
The atmosphere the team is creating is all in service of a talented team with high hopes.
"I'm really excited for the floor this year, we have a lot of girls who are really strong in that event," said Klatt. "We added two new girls from K&G in Mankato and they have competed for awhile, so its good for them to join us."
The Saints open their season Tuesday, Nov. 30 with a road meet against Glencoe-Silver Lake, and the team excited to get into action.
"It's going to be more enjoyable when we are back to competing as normal," said Moline. "The environment of the meets is the best because we all get to yell for our teammates."