With the city ice rinks at Veteran's Memorial Park not available yet, skaters can literally play pond hockey at Hallet's Pond on the north side of St. Peter.
City crews cleared the snow on an area on the ice to open it up for skating starting Jan. 22.
St. Peter middle schoolers Ethan Moreau, Joe Greenig and Alex Korir have been among the skaters taking advantage of the natural ice rink.
The 12-year-old sixth-graders started skating there the last couple of weeks, and they have enjoyed it.
"I like it," Greenig said. "It's really fun. I get to play with my friends, and I get to skate around."
Korir said, "I like that it's big and that we can bring like the nets here and we can play. This is actually my second time playing hockey."
Moreau said, "I think it's fun out here because I get to score a lot of goals on these guys. And I like how it's close to my house, and it's easy to get out here. It was a little bit colder and windy yesterday, but today is really nice."
Moreau, who has been playing hockey since age 5, plays youth hockey for the Minnesota River Bulldogs B Peewees. Greening and Korir are basketball players and have only played hockey a few times.
With Moreau being the experienced hockey player, they played 2 on 1.
Moreau and his dad, Eric, built their own goal. "The two of us planned it out and built it out of some extra wood in our shed."
Comparing the natural ice to man-made ice rinks, Moreau said, " The ice is different because it's not a normal hockey rink that they flooded. The water is already there. It definitely feels better in some ways and worse in some ways. I feel like the ice is better when there's no cuts in it. But when there are a couple of cracks and big chips in the ice it makes it worse.
They have to be careful to avoid the cracks or they may trip.
The pond ice also is harder than normal rink ice, so it's harder to dig in, but it's faster, Moreau said.
Access to Hallet’s Pond is only available by foot. Driving and parking is not allowed in the park, and the owners of the property to the south (just off North Third Street) have posted their land as “private property.”
Access is available on the north side of Hy-Vee, from the marked sidewalk off of St. Julien Street across from Skrove Automotive, or from the sidewalk east of the city’s wastewater treatment plant at 400 W. Saint Julien St. Parking is available at all three of those locations which are a short walk away from the ice.
There is no supervision or warming house. There are picnic tables in which to sit and put on skates. Organized practices and games are not allowed.
City of St. Peter crews continue to flood rinks at Veterans Park to try and build a sheet of ice and hope to have an announcement soon as to when they may open. Contact the Recreation Office with any questions at 507-934-0667.