With 12 players in the regular rotation, St. Peter boys' basketball team's depth wore down visiting Kasson-Mantorille 54-34 on Tuesday in the Saints' home opener.
"One thing we are learning about our team is our depth is a huge advantage," St. Peter coach Sean Keating said. "I thought our rotation of 12 guys wore Kasson out. Our practices are competitive, and that's going to help us in the long run as we get better everyday, and I think our curve for improvement will accelerate as the season progresses."
All sixteen St. Peter players saw action, and nine scored.
Opening with a 3-point basket by junior guard Shea Hildebrandt, St. Peter never lost the lead.
The Saints upped their lead to 16-4 on another 3-pointer by junior forward Bennett Olson with 10:10 to play in the first half.
Another 3-pointer by Hildebrandt gave the Saints a 29-13 lead at 1:40 to play, their biggest lead of the first half. The half ended 29-16.
The Saints increased their lead to 33-16 to start the second half on a free throw by senior forward Josh Robb and Hildebrandt's third 3-pointer. Hildebrandt finished with a team-high 13 points on 5 of 8 on 2-pointers and 3 of 5 on 3-pointers.
Point guard Ethan Grant collected 12 points on 5 of 8 from the field and 2 of 2 from the free throw line. He also had team highs of four assists and four steals.
"Ethan Grant controlled the game as the point guard, and his leadership has really show in the first couple weeks of the season," Keating said.
Olson also scored in double digits with 10 points on 3 of 7 from the field, 2 of 2 3-pointers and 2 of 2 free throws, and he had a team-high nine rebounds.
After a 15-1 run, the Saints had their biggest lead of 52-26 with 3:50 to play. The run included a 3-pointer by senior forward Kendall Nicolai, five points by junior guard Vinny Guappone and a old fashioned 3-point play by Robb.
"I loved our intensity on defense and how that led to some good offensive opportunities," Keating said. "Kasson is a physical team, and we had to work really hard on both ends. We made them earn everything, and that showed up as Kasson just shot 27% from the field.
"We didn't shoot as well as we would of liked (41%), but how we guarded was awesome."
St. Peter (1-1) travels to No. 1 ranked Class AA Waseca at 7:15 p.m. Friday. The Bluejays (2-0) defeated New Prague 74-63 and rolled over New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 77-29.
St. Peter 54 Kasson-Mantorville 34
K-M 16 18 34
STP 29 25 54
St. Peter 54 (Shea Hildebrandt 13, Ethan Grant 12, Bennett Olson 10, Josh Robb 6, Vinny Guappone 5, Kendall Nicolai 3, Josh Taylor 2, Zach Taylor 2, Ibrahim Abubaker 1)
Rebounds 31 (Olson 9, Guappone 5, Abubaker 3, Hildebrandt 3, Zach Hermanson 2, Ashton Volk 2, Grant 1, Kelson Lund 1, Dante Perryman 1, Taylor 1, Carter Wendroth 1)
Assists 10 (Grant 4, Guappone 2, Lund 2, Hildebrandt 1, Robb 1)
Steals 9 (Grant 4, Guappone 3, Abubaker 2)
Blocks 1 (Taylor)
2FG 13-33 (39%)
3FG 6-14 (43%)
FT 8-11 (73%)