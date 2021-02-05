Defense has been the name of the game this season for St. Peter girls basketball team, and the host Saints displayed it well Friday in defeating Fairmont 53-25.
The Saints have allowed only 50 points per game, while scoring 65 per game this season.
"Our girls really played with smart defensive intensity tonight limiting Fairmont to few good looks," St. Peter coach Bob Southworth said.
The Saints blocked three shots, forced 30 turnovers and picked off 20 steals, led by point guard Josie Wiebusch with eight steals a a block and wing Rhyan Holmgren with four steals and a block.
Posts Abby Maloney and Morgan Kelly led the Saints in scoring with 13 and 10 points, respectively. St. Peter outscored Fairmont 26-9 in the paint and held a 33-23 rebounding edge.
Holmgren scored nine points and led St. Peter with six assists.
Post Lilly Ruffin pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.
"Offensively we were able to move the ball around well the first half and hit a lot of cutters to the basket for easy shots," Southworth said. "We had a lot of players contribute tonight which is fun to see as a coach."
St. Peter improved to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in the Big South Conference, while Fairmont fell to 3-3, 1-2.
"Short rest this weekend and head to New Ulm Monday," Southworth said.