It was a very warm meet to start the season for the St. Peter Saints cross country teams, but all athletes participating survived the heat and humidity of their races Thursday at Fairmont High School.
Led by medalist Caleb Rivera (13:34 over 4,000 meters), St. James won the varsity boys team title with 21 points, followed by Fairmont 43 and St. Peter 74.
For St. Peter, Gavin Selly, who placed 10th out of 30 runners in 16:01, and Will Nelsen, who took 11th place in 16:06, had good times to start the season, St. Peter boys head coach Bill Stuewe said.
Newcomers to cross country for St. Peter, Corbin Herron (16th place, 17:56) and Shea Hildebrandt (18th place, 18:32) showed a competitive spirit to their new sport, Stuewe said.
Liam Engelhardt (19th place, 18:35) rounded out the top five scoring runners for St. Peter.
Also for St. Peter, Parker Rienhardt placed 20th in 19:58, Leighton Robb 21st in 20:34, Haydin Heilman 28th in 21:06, Noah Spessard 29th in 21:14, and Sam Stuewe did not finish in 19:10.
"Gavin and Will are going to be competitive with each other all season, while I look for some of our newer and younger runners to compete with them by the end of the season," Stuewe said.
On the middle school side, Callum Harmes won the 1-mile race in 5:50. Also for St. Peter, Luke Banks finished in 6:09, John Kennedy 6:52, Lathe Bly 7:08 and Cesar Cruz 8:56.
Girls
St. Peter girls finished second to Fairmont in the team standings: 1. Fairmont 17, 2. St. Peter 54 and St. James 65.
"The heat seemed to effect our team's performance," St. Peter girls head coach Jeff Portugue said. "I know the girls were not happy with their times. I look for us to run better next week in Waseca (4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 with Jackson County Central)."
Fairmont’s Laura Thompson broke her own course record with a time of 15:31 to finish first out of 24 runners.
Cardinal teammate Macy Hanson came in second place at 16:54.
Tabitha Thatcher finished third at 17:08 before St. Peter’s Hadley Stuehrenberg broke Fairmont’s run with a fourth-place finish in 17:19.
Also for St. Peter, Breely Ruble placed seventh in 18:23, Maia Winsell 16th in 21:37, Hailey Looft 17th in 21:44 and Emma Johnson 19th in 22:53.
Addison Maxfield of St. Peter won the 1-mile junior high race in a career-best time (6:22) in field of 16 runners. She was followed by teammates Robin Hibscher in third (6:46) and Riley Looft in ninth (8:21),