St. Peter senior Lauren Feder qualified for the state Class A diving tournament by placing fourth out of 23 divers in the Section 1A championships Thursday at Rochester John Marshall High School.
Feder scored 295.65 points on 11 dives. The top four qualify for state. She placed 10th last year with 262.65 points.
Also diving for the Saints, sophomore Brianna Baker finished ninth with 248.3 points.
The Class A state diving preliminaries will start at noon Thursday, Nov. 14 in the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Class A swimming prelims are at noon Thursday. Swimming and diving finals will begin at noon Saturday.