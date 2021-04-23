Cleveland softball team moved over a .500 record with a pair of Valley Conference wins
The Clippers (4-3 overall, 2-0 Valley Conference) defeated Martin County West 14-4 with 14 hits in six innings on Tuesday, April 20 at the Fox Lake Sports Complex in Welcome and rallied to defeat St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 7-5 on Thursday, April 22 at Cleveland.
Cleveland 14, Martin County West 3
Emily Kern combined solid pitching with lethal hitting to sail the Clippers by the Mavericks in a 10-run rule decision.
Kern pitched six innings striking out 10, giving up four hits and walking four to earn the complete-game victory.
Kern also wielded potent lumber going 2 for 4 with a walk in the first, a double in the third, a three-RBI home run in the fifth and two runs scored.
Nicole McCabe, who went 3 for 5, also hit a solo homer in the third, reached on a single in the fift, had a two-RBI single in the sixth and two runs.
Ashley Connor had an RBI single in the fourth.
Harley Connor ( 2 for 4) had an RBI single in the second and another single in the third.
Halle McCabe (1 for 4) had an RBI double in the third, reached on an error in the fourth and scored twice.
Macey Ziebarth (1 for 5) reached on a fielder's choice in the second, had an RBI single in the third and one run.
Cassandra Connor (1 for 2) reached on a single in the second and scored one run
Kaylee Karels (1 for 2), hitting for Cassandra, walked in the third, doubled in the fifth and scored one run.
Brianna Connor (1 for 4) walked in the third, had an RBI double in the fourth and then got thrown out on an relay trying to reach third but not before earning the RBI.
Grayce Korteum (1 for 1) walked in her first three at bats in the second, third and the fifth, then followed up with a double in the sixth and scored twice.
The Clippers struck out twice.
Cleveland 7, St. Clair/Loyola 5
After falling behind 4-0 in the top of the first inning, the Clippers scored two runs in the bottom of the first, two in the third and one in the fourth to take a 5-4 lead.
The Spartans tied it 5-5 with a run in the top of the sixth, but the Clippers won it with two runs in the bottom of the sixth on consecutive two-out singles singles by Nicole McCabe, Kern and Halle McCabe.
Ziebarth (1 for 4) reached on errors in the first and third, followed up with a single in the fourth and scored three runs.
Nicole McCabe (2 for 3) was hit by a pitch in the first, reached on an error in the third, had an RBI double in the fourth, a single in the sixth and three runs.
Kern (1 for 3) walked in the fourth and had an RBI single in the sixth.
Halle McCabe (1 for 3) was hit by a pitch in the third, reached on a fielder's choice in the fourth and had an RBI single in the sixth.
Brianna Connor walked in an RBI in the third.
Harley Connor walked in an RBI in the third.
Ashley Connor walked in the second
The Clippers struck out 12 times.
Kern pitched six innings, striking out six, walking three, hitting two and giving up two hits in earning the victory.
Sierra Davis pitched the last inning, striking out one and giving up one hit.